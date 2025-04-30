Inside The Huskies

Ex-Husky Michael Watkins Finds New Team

San Diego State, a recent landing spot for UW transfers, will take on the offensive guard.

Michael Levelle Watkins takes a drink during UW spring ball in 2024.
Offensive guard Michael Levelle Watkins, one of three University of Washington football players to enter the transfer portal during spring practice, has committed to San Diego State, he revealed on social media on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-2, 320-pound Watkins originally signed with Arizona, drew his scholarship release and followed coach Jedd Fisch to the UW and redshirted as a freshman last season.

Buried on the Husky depth chart with new and much larger freshmen moving past him, Watkins entered the portal on April 22.

San Diego State has been a landing spot for former UW players looking for more opportunity to get on the field, with edge rusher Cooper McDonald, offensive guard Myles Murao and safety Jakson Berman going to the Aztecs in recent seasons.

Current No. 1 UW right tackle Drew Azzopardi, of course, came to Montlake from San Diego State.

From Glendale, Arizona, Watkins was a 3-star player coming out of Apollo High School, where he teamed with Husky running back Adam Mohammed. Together, they played five football seasons together, counting Apollo and the UW.

However, Mohammed appeared in all 13 games for the Huskies last season, while Watkins didn't stir from the sideline.

A year ago, Watkins received far more opportunity to run with the UW's first- and second-team offensive lines, with just seven scholarship players available to Fisch's staff and the front line in a serious rebuilding mode.

Other Huskies in the transfer portal but unattached are cornerback Caleb Presley and long snapper Cameron Warchuck.

