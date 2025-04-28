Mohammed Patiently Waits for Turn to Become UW's No. 1 Back
In this day and age of the restless college football player, who's liable to enter the transfer portal at the drop of a helmet, Adam Mohammed stood off to the side and waited for Jonah Coleman to finish speaking to the media so he could have his turn.
He didn't fidget, didn't pace back and forth, didn't act the least put out.
The 6-foot, 219-pound sophomore running back from Glendale, Arizona, did exactly what he's done when it comes to running the football for the University of Washington.
He calmly and rationally waited for things to play out, a process that is becoming increasingly difficult for the average college player.
"I'm patient, patiently waiting for it day by day," Mohammed of becoming the Huskies' lead runner at some point.
While he ran the ball 42 times for 193 yards as a freshman, offering a running style that looked ready for instant success, as well as showing off his muscles on top of muscles, Mohammed waits and waits and waits.
Running-backs coach Scottie Graham last year said flatly that Mohammed was so good he could have started for several FBS schools around the country, yet the 18-year-old prodigy backed up Coleman without a whimper.
With the veteran runner back for another UW season, Mohammed is resigned to doing the same thing all over again.
Even though he's bigger with were what already impressively sculpted arms and legs, and even though he runs with a fearless, physical style that belies his age, he will wait for Coleman to produce likely another 1,000-yard season and finally move on to the NFL, and then take his turn in the limelight.
Mohammed is a star in the waiting but seemingly averse to doing anything rash to accelerate his playing time, such as enter the portal on a whim.
He's still not rushed the ball more than eight times in a game. Imagine what he might do if his coaches double or triple that workload.
"He's stronger," Graham said. "He's about 5-6 pounds heavier. He's smarter."
While Coleman no doubt is trying improve his NFL draft position by returning, Mohammed remains an anomaly to college football, in that he's willing to let this teammate do his thing at his expense and resolutely let things play out -- rather than force the issue.
Kidded that he's doing his best Bo Jackson impersonation as his body continues to muscle up in an impressive and menacing manner, Mohammed simply says, "Nah, I'm just trying to be myself."
That might be a pretty good football player once all the wraps come off.
