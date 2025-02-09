Ex-Husky WR Coach Junior Adams Headed for the NFL
Junior Adams, former University of Washington wide receivers coach, is on the move again, reportedly leaving Oregon for the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys, several media outlets reported on Sunday.
Hired by Chris Petersen, Adams coached at the UW for three seasons through 2021. He left following the firing of Jimmy Lake, though Kalen DeBoer tried to make him part of his Husky coaching staff.
Instead, Adams joined Dan Lanning and the Ducks for the past three seasons, adding co-offensive coordinator to his coaching title while continuing to oversee the pass catchers.
A Bay Area native from Fremont, California, Adams might best be remembered in Montlake for trying to keep the Huskies together during the turbulent program meltdown of 2021, when Lake was suspended for shoving a player with three games left in the season and then fired well before it ended.
Bob Gregory was named interim coach while Adams was put in charge of the offense.
Adams played his college ball for Oregon State and Montana State, catching 66 passes for 983 yards and 8 touchdowns as a senior to earn first-team All-Big Sky honors.
He began his coaching career at Montana State in 2004 and made stops at Prosser High School in Prosser, Washington, Chattanooga, Eastern Washington, Boise State and Western Kentucky before the Huskies brought him to Seattle.
Adams was the first coach to get his hands on Husky receivers Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk all at once, with each of them now in the NFL.
