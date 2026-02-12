Huskies Seeing Double: Receive Commitments from Twins

The University of Washington football team just added a pair of Coaches.

The linebacking kind, not those who blow whistles and yell at everyone.

On Thursday, Ethan and Justin Coach, a pair of 3-star defenders from St. John Bosco High School in the Los Angeles area -- a popular UW talent resource -- announced they have committed as 2027 recruits to Jedd Fisch's coaching staff.

The Parker twins haven't been gone from Montlake even a month and the Huskies have another set coming in next year.

Trying to tell these guys apart is a bit of a challenge.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Justin Coach finished with more tackles, 36 to his brother's 17, but 6-foot-3, 205-pound Ethan has more scholarship offers, 14 to his sibling's 9, for a 9-2 Bosco team.

They both received offers from seven schools -- Arizona State, BYU, California, Michigan, UCLA, UNLV and Washington.

Ethan Coach, however, on his own holds scholarship proposals from Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio State and Texas.

No matter.

The Huskies have each one locked in now.

BREAKING » Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco linebackers Ethan Coach and Justin Coach will play their college ball together at Washington, and the twins discussed why they are joining forces again at the next level: https://t.co/pEfmCgNsOK pic.twitter.com/rqbeTfjmx7 — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) February 12, 2026

“I’m very excited about our decision,” Justin Coach told Rivals. “The staff really recruited us hard and made us feel like we were a priority for them. “They offered us way back in the spring before our sophomore year and no one has recruited us harder.

"We built a great trust and bond with all the coaches there and love the direction coach Fisch is taking the program.”

I Will be Committing to the university Of Washington!!!!

In Addition With my twin brother. #Committed#Udub☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/jcSfsLDmt8 — #15 Ethan Coach (@ethancoach1) February 12, 2026

The Coaches are just the UW's latest Bosco recruits, following linebackers Deven Bryant and Khmori House to Montlake, with those two now at USC and Arkansas, respectively.

The twins told Rivals they attended the UW-Illinois game last fall and became sold on the program, enamored with the game-day atmosphere.

The Huskies also are trying to secure the services of one of their defensive teammates at Bosco in Isala Aisa Wily-Ava, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound safety who rates 4 stars. He's reportedly narrowed his options to Arizona State, Michigan and the Huskies.

Recently, Wily-Ava posed with the twins in a photo that included Fisch and his linebacker coach Brian Odom and safeties coach Taylor Mays.

The UW just welcomed Bosco place-kicker C.J. Wallace into the program as an incoming freshman.

As for prevoius twins, the Huskies had defensive tackles Armon and Jayvon Parker in the program for the past four seasons before those two, dealing with season-ending injuries, chose to enter the transfer portal last month. Each ended up at Maryland.

