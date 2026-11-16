Two days following Thanksgiving, the University of Washington-Oregon football game will kick off at either 4 or 4:30 p.m. PT, depending on which network televises this rivalry outing from Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, this encounter will be shown either at the earlier time on FSI or a half hour later on NBC. The Big Ten will decide once this weekend's games have been played.

Either way, Husky fans coming from the north should have plenty of time to travel on the day of the game or extend their tailgating.

The outcome of this contest will help take the sting out of somewhat disappointing showings for each side.

The Ducks were predicted to be as national championship worthy as anyone entering this campaign, but lost starting quarterback Dante Moore to a season-ending concussion and head injury in a 41-27 victory over USC in Los Angeles.

Yet even while beating Ohio State (41-28) and Michigan (31-7) over the past two weekends, Oregon sits at just 7-3 overall, 5-2 in the conference. The Ducks are third in the Big Ten standings and ranked 16th in the latest Associated Press football poll.

Not what they were expecting.

Your first look at the rivalry week schedule 👀 pic.twitter.com/qt2E32SiaF — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 16, 2026

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Huskies (6-4, 3-4) were ranked 17th nationally by AP to begin the season, but suffered a three-game losing streak once things got starter, with consecutive losses to Minnesota, USC and Iowa, and later lost again to Penn State.

Three of their four setbacks surprisingly came at Husky Stadium, forcing the Huskies to win three Big Ten road games in a row, which included this past Saturday's 21-14 victory at Michigan State, to keep from falling totally apart.

So the Ducks and Huskies will meet for the 119th time in one of the country's oldest rivalries that stands at 63-50-5 in favor of the Huskies, but continues to narrow.

The Ducks have captured the past two games against Jedd Fisch teams after losing three straight to Kalen DeBoer's Huskies.

The UW likely will start former Oregon running back Jayden Limar against his old team. Though out with a dislocated elbow for most of the season, Limar has opened the past two games for the Huskies.

Fisch also has former Ducks punter Luke Dunne on his roster, but uses him only as a holder after Dunne punted all of 2025 for the UW before he was replaced by San Diego State transfer Hunter Green.

For the first time in awhile, Oregon doesn't have a Husky transfer on its roster, but the Ducks do have a former UW coach working for them in Rip Rowan.

He's a defensive assistant in Eugene after previously holding a full-time position for the Huskies as their defensive line coach in 2021, with stops in between. He had to leave Montlake after Jimmy Lake got fired for striking a player ... during the Oregon game.