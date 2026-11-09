Limar Likely to Play More, Cooley Not at All at Michigan State

For the forever challenged University of Washington running backs, it's get one healthy and lose another to some untimely malady.

While Jayden Limar became a UW starter for the first time and led his team in rushing against Penn State, Trey Cooley emerged with a concussion during the 28-25 loss and is questionable for Saturday's Michigan State game.

The Troy transfer was injured against the Nittany Lions on the second of a pair of two-point conversions with 7:40 left to play and could miss his first UW game of the season this weekend.

"I don't know if Trey is going to be able to play this week because of the injury that occurred on that last two-point play," UW coach Jedd Fisch said.

And so it goes for the UW running backs with the 5-foot-11, 210-pound Cooley the only Husky running back remaining who received game snaps in each of the first nine games and is poised to have that string end. He's just two outings removed from rushing for a season- and career-high 113 points in the 38-26 victory at Purdue.

An Oregon transfer, Limar missed six consecutive games after dislocating his elbow in the season opener against Washington State.

He made his return with a brief appearance at Nebraska, rushing twice for 11 yards in the 17-10 victory, and then started and drew 26 snaps against Penn State, still on restricted usage with his recovery in mind.

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Trey Cooley (22) shares in the Husky huddle against Penn State. | Dave Sizer

Fisch said the plan is to get Limar closer to 40 snaps, which is considered a full load and close to what Jonah Coleman used to do over the previous two seasons.

Limar ending up leading the Huskies in rushing against the Nittany Lions by carrying the ball nine times for 66 yards and he caught a pair of passes for 11 yards.

His tough-minded running style and senior presence went a long way to making the offense look more at ease in its approach on Saturday.

Jayden Limar started at running back for the UW for the first time against Penn State. | Dave Sizer

"We felt much more confident as an offense going out there every series," Fisch said. "I had more freedom to call the best play rather than 'can we handle X play or Y play?' I thought the running back room feels more and more comfortable, more and more confident."

Limar likely draws the starting assignment once again at Michigan State and maybe provides some continuity over the final three regular-season games.

Going back to last season, the Huskies have started five different running backs over 12 games, not counting Jordan Washington, who began spring ball as the No. 1 back and suffered a season-ending neck injury.

Fisch said there is no new update on Washington, a third-year runner who continues to go through medical testing to see if can play football again.