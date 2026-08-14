Snap To It: Who Will Start As Husky Center Remains In Question

For practice No. 7, Jedd Fisch's coaching staff changed things up for the University of Washington football team, first sending the players out in T-shirts and shorts for an hour before having them pull the pads for the next 90 minutes.

This was done because the Huskies endured their first contact-heavy practice on Thursday and will next hold a full-fledged scrimmage on Saturday night, and the idea was both to taper down and work on fundamentals during Friday's session.

For Landen Hatchett, the UW's returning starting center, he changed in and out of all of the different practice wardrobes.

However, nothing else changed for the 6-foot-3, 315-pound fourth-year player, who still hasn't been medically cleared to take part in the contact end of things as he continues to recover from a broken wrist suffered in the Illinois game last season.

After practice, he gave an update on his playing status that was probably a little more unsettled than people might have anticipated by now.

Asked if he would be ready for the season opener against Washington State on Sept. 6, he responded, "That's what I'm working toward. I don't want want to give a clear yes or no. But that's my goal, for sure."

Apparently, the healing process has been a challenge. Hatchett tried to play through the injury by wearing a club, switching snap hands and starting against Wisconsin, but he had to concede to a floppy wrist and later have surgery.

He's in his 10th month of recovery.

Meantime, Hatchett's position currently belongs to Sam Houston State transfer Kolt Dierterich, who joined the Huskies as an offensive tackle in the spring and made the switch to center for fall camp.

Either way, the incumbent center has been helping the new guy get adjusted to the position.

"He's doing really well," Hatchett said. "I think he's improved, especially for how short a time he's been playing center. I know he's a tackle at heart, but he's been doing a great job."

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Dieterich started 18 games, all at tackle, for his former Conference USA team in Houston.

Geirean (56) and Landen (66) Hatchett hang out with Kolt Dieterich (55) and Dom Harris (79) post spring game. | Dave Sizer photo

The Huskies made a big move to pursue him when he entered the transfer portal last winter. He later arrived with a shoulder injury that kept him from spring contact, but he's healthy now.

"His film was very impresssive," offensive-line coach Michael Switzer said. "I watched all the games and even some from his first year. Some of the competition on some of those games was high level. Seeing that, there was no question he could do it."

It'll be Dieterich or Hatchett. People will need to stay tuned to see how it plays out. More healing is necessary.



Saturday's practice that leads into a full scrimmage begins at 5:45 p.m.