Finding 4 More Husky OL Starters Remains Priority
With fall camp beginning next week, the biggest unknown surrounding Jedd Fisch's first University of Washington football team remains the offensive line.
All new faces are a certainty for the five starting spots vacated by players now either in the NFL or SEC, but who will they be?
Coming out of spring practice, 6-foot-7, 308-pound sophomore Drew Azzopardi, the San Diego State transfer, appeared to be the only one who had secured a first-team role, settling in at right tackle and occupying a spot previously held by second-round NFL draft pick Roger Rosengarten, who started all 28 games over the prior two seasons.
Following Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Azzopardi's ascension remains the only given up front, but Fisch while in the Midwest offered a few more O-line insights to On Montlake's Christian Caple, foremost that sophomore center Landen Hatchett and junior guard Gaard Memmelaar -- both coming off knee injuries -- would be fully available to play when the season begins against Weber State on Aug. 31.
While Fisch and offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll, who doubles as the Husky offensive-line coach, have four weeks to find four more starters to go with Azzopardi, consider the possibility of a No. 1 lineup that goes like this: Redshirt freshman Soane Faasolo at left tackle, freshman Paki Finau at left guard, Hatchett at center, Ohio State senior transfer Enokk Vimahi at right guard and Azzopardi.
During 15 spring practices, the 6-foot-8, 315-pound Faasolo, -- up 20 pounds over his listed weight from the UW online roster, according to Fisch -- and the 6-foot-5, 297-pound Finau ran almost exclusively with the No. 1 offense and could be the reason the coach brought in only three offensive-line transfers after he first envisioned adding four or five.
“Soane had a really good spring," Fisch told Caple. "I think he’s got all of the intangibles to be a really good left tackle. Long arms, 315 pounds, can move, good feet."
Finau was one of the headliners of Kalen DeBoer's 2024 UW recruiting class and it wouldn't surprise anyone if the California native was a starter right out of the gate and hard to dislodge until he becomes an NFL player.
The 6-foot-2, 310-pound Hatchett held similar acclaim as a showcase player for the Huskies' 2023 recruiting class and appeared in nine games as a reserve center and guard as a true freshman before getting hurt during practice for the Sugar Bowl against Texas.
Vimahi, a 6-foot-4, 301-pound senior, comes to the UW after starting just twice in 36 games over five seasons for the Buckeyes. It's his last chance to become a full-time player and make himself into an NFL prospect, so he's personally got a lot on the line.
Behind this first five presumably would be Maryland and JC transfer Maximus McCree at left tackle, listed at 6-foot-6 and 272 pounds; the 6-foot-4, 299-pound Memmelaar at left guard,; 6-foot-2, 320-pound senior D'Angalo Titialii, a Portland State transfer, at center; 6-foot-5, 299-pound redshirt freshman Zach Henning at right guard; and any number of players at right tackle.
Redshirt freshmen Elishah Jackett, a 6-foot-7, 271-pound tackle; Kahlee Tafai, a 6-foot-5, 338-pound guard or tackle; and freshman Michael Levelle Watkins, a 6-foot-2, 320-pound guard, each appear to be in weight-room development.
Add to this group a pair of newly arrived freshmen, 6-foot-8, 323-pound Justin "Moose" Hylkema and 6-foot-5, 307-pound Davit Boyajyan, who both could be physically ready to compete right away, and there is much to sort out between now and the opener.
The readiness of the offensive line, more than any other position group, could determine how successful Fisch's Huskies are during this transition season DeBoer to his staff.
