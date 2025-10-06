Fisch Expects Jayvon Parker, Rainey-Sale to Debut Against Rutgers
While none of the University of Washington's most recent injured players -- offensive linemen John Mills and Carver Willis, plus edge rusher Zach Durfee -- are expected to play in Friday's night game against Rutgers, help apparently is on the way.
At his Monday briefing, Husky coach Jedd Fisch said he expected defensive tackle Jayvon Parker and freshman linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale to make their season debuts against the Scarlet Knights, and that he remained hopeful starting cornerback Tacario Davis would return after a three-game absence.
"Jayvon should be back on Friday," Fisch said of the 6-foot-3, 330-pound junior from Detroit.
More than a year ago, Parker tore an Achilles tendon at Rutgers, prematurely ending what had been the best outing of his 25-game UW career. His return was then complicated by a knee injury.
"It wasn't just one thing," Fisch said. "We decided to get him right, get him healthy. We have a really good defensive line right now. We weren't going to rush him back with the way we were playing with our defensive line. It wasn't safe."
Parker, who arguably might be the Huskies best defensive tackle when at optimum health, will join a group that consists of starters Elinneus Davis and Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, Anterio Thompson and Bryce Butler in the next wave, Logan Sagapolu and Simote Pepa in short-yardage situations and even Parker's twin brother, Armon.
Jayvon and Armon Parker have never played together in a UW football game.
Fisch also was counting on Davis returning after the senior corner injured his ribs by landing on the football while making an interception against UC Davis. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Davis dressed and went through pregame warm-ups at Maryland before deciding he couldn't go.
Rainey-Sale, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound newcomer, has been in recovery from a high school knee injury and surgery. People are eager to see him in a game situation because he was considered the top freshman coming in with an exceptional class of players.
"I'm expecting him to play this weekend," Fisch said.
Sidelined for at least another week will be Willis, who was the starting left offensive tackle, and Durfee, who was a starting edge rusher. They're dealing with knee and elbow injuries, respectively.
Mills, the 6-foot-6, 342-pound freshman sensation, injured a foot in the third quarter of Saturday's 24-20 comeback win over Maryland, and left the stadium on crutches while wearing a protective boot. His return is uncertain.
