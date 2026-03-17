Front and Center, Carver Willis Prepares Himself for NFL Draft

Once Husky Pro Day was over, it wasn't really over for Carver Willis.

Last season's University of Washington starting left tackle found himself immediately surrounded by all four other first-teamers who had shared the Husky huddle with him on game day plus offensive-line coach Michael Switzer.

They hugged, they slapped shoulders, they laughed,

The personable Willis, who transferred to the UW from Kansas State for his senior year, in many ways was a heart and soul leader for the Huskies and these guys wanted to show him their appreciation at Dempsey Indoor as he takes another big step with his football ambitions.

"Playing for Washington was the best decision I ever made," the personable Willis said. "I will forever love my time here. It absolutely helped. My time here is something I hold in great regard."

Carver Willis entertains his former UW teammates at Pro Day. | Dan Raley

The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Colorado native went to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis a month ago as that seasoned left and right tackle at his prior college stops and found himself going from drill to drill at Husky Pro Day while making a possible conversion to center.

"As much as I'd love to be a franchise left tackle, you don't pass the eye test," he conceded.

Instead, he's a much more compact looking blocker with nimble feet who's willing to move inside if it will lead to a pro football career.

As always, he's got a sense of humor about it all as he tries to convince some franchise to select him.

"Obviously, we all preach like being a pro, how to be a pro, and I've learned a lot about the NFL," Willis said of his UW tour of duty. "Like exposure is great, but the NFL will find you anywhere, though. If you're living in a ditch and run a 4.2, you'll probably get a shot."

Carver Willis sets himself in the Apple Cup against WSU. | Dave Sizer photo

Before arriving at the UW, he wasn't very well versed on the NFL nuances and he now can talk and understand the terminology after a lone season with the Huskies. He also got to snap for the pro scouts for the first time this week and show off his versatility.

While the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and Husky Pro Day have come and gone for him, Willis feels ready for just about anything as he prepares for next month's draft.

"A guard that can play center is cool," he said. "I think centers who can play guard and tackle is pretty rare. For me, training in that is huge. Center is a fun new challenge."