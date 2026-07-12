Fisch Offers Added Insight Into The Attempt To Steal Williams

The offer was $2 million more.

That was the enticement for University of Washington quarterback Demond Williams to momentarily consider entering the transfer portal, Huskies coach Jedd Fisch told The Triple Option Podcast hosted by former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and one-time NFL player and current FOX Sports personality Mark Ingram II.

The Husky coach recounted how he had just conducted the first winter team meeting after everyone had returned when Williams called him and said, "Coach, I think I need to go. I think I need to go in the portal."

"I said what are you talking about?" Fisch said.

This turned out to be a pirating offer to a 19-year-old kid that would have given him a 50 percent bump over what he was getting.

"We were paying him a lot, but you add another $2 million onto anything," Fisch said, causing Meyer to proclaim, "Wow."

Washington head coach Jedd Fisch reveals the truth behind QB Demond Williams’ transfer portal drama... pic.twitter.com/dUo8GRIaX4 — The Triple Option (@3xOptionShow) July 10, 2026

Fisch next told how the UW and the quarterback went back and forth for 24 to 36 hours discussing the situtation, with Williams reminded that he had signed a contract, before the player agreed to stay put without receiving added financial incentives.

"We didn't change anything or give him any more money or anything like that," the Husky coach said. "What we did do was talk to him about what a great opportunity it was to be a three-year player in the same program."

NEW: Washington's Jedd Fisch revealed why QB Demond Williams planned to enter the transfer portal:



"A program told him they’ll pay him an extra $2 million if he goes in the portal, and the kid’s 19 years old."



(via @3xOptionShow) https://t.co/jPU3uiQ54d pic.twitter.com/BmbycqfNDy — On3 (@On3) July 12, 2026

While Fisch didn't confirm other details, it is widely believed that LSU with a new coach in Lane Kiffin was the school in hot pursuit of the dual-threat Williams, who replied "no comment" when directly asked if that particular SEC school was involved.

The 5-foot-11, 191-pound signal-caller from Chandler, Arizona, became a target for others to pry him loose from Montlake after he threw for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for 611 yards and 6 scores in 2025.

Documents revealed along the way indicate the UW is in a contractual agreement with Williams to pay him $4 million for the upcoming season, putting him at $6 million had he left for the other offer.

By comparison, Fisch will make $7.75 million for the UW in this his third season running the program.

Williams will return for his junior season ranked in the top five or six of the top Big Ten quarterbacks and among the top 15 or 20 nationally. His presence likely makes anything possible for the Huskies.

"We've got a chance to do something super special," Fisch said.