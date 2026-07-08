Decisions Coming Saturday For 3 Recruits With UW Among Finalists

Three football recruits who have the University of Washington listed among their final choices will make their decisions known on Saturday afternoon over Rivals' YouTube channel, almost one coming after the other.

Censere Gaylord, a 4-star cornerback from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will get things going at noon PT when he reveals his 2027 college destination from among Georgia, Georgia Tech and the UW.

Next up will be the 6-foot-5, 340-pound Dajohn Yarborough, a 3-star offensive lineman from Basha High School in Chandler, Mesa, who will announce his decision at 3 p.m. PT, with his options California, Florida State, Mississippi State and Washington.

At 4 p.m. PT, 6-foot-4, 280-pound Lincoln Mageo, a 3-star offensive lineman from Oceanside High in Oceanside, California, will bring things to a close from a Montlake standpoint by selecting a school from among Michigan, Utah and the Huskies.

On3 projects Michigan as a heavy favorite to land Mageo, Yarborough to go to Cal and Censere to choose the Huskies.

LOADED day of commitments coming up 👀



5 decisions will be announced LIVE on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel this Saturday, July 11th 🔥



🔗 https://t.co/0O9GifLqXk pic.twitter.com/uEnTsy2OJe — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 8, 2026

Mageo gave off a telltale sign that he no longer considered the UW in the running for his services when he canceled his official recruiting visit set for June 19.

Husky recruiters were able to bring Mageo up for Junior Day in March. They posed him for photos with what was considered a dream offensive line of four players: Reis Russell from Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Gecova Doyal from Puyallup High in Puyallup, Washington; Yarborough and him.

The UW since has secured commitments from Russell and Doyal, with Tye Kennedy from Mountain View High in Mesa, Arizona, recently pledging to the Huskies seemingly as a replacement lineman for Mageo.

The UW couldn't go wrong with this future line of, from left, Dajohn Yarborough, Lincoln Mageo, Reis Russell and Gecova Doyal. | UW

While On3 has pegged Yarborough for Cal, some think he's more likely to choose Washington. The Bears are rebuilding while the Huskies are beyond that now. Plus, Yarborough plays at the same high school that sent quarterback Demond Williams Jr. to Montlake.

As for Gaylord, he represents a second cornerback for the Huskies, who have had a handful of prospects at that position go elsewhere.

While he's a California native, and returning to the West Coast makes sense for him, the prevailing thought is if Georgia is seriously in play here, Gaylord won't turn down the SEC school.

All of this will be decided within a four-hour timeframe on Saturday. Rivals will host each announcement as it fancies itself as a poor man's sports network, albeit with connectivity issues prevalent in previous recruiting shows.