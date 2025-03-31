Fisch Ready to Open Spring Ball, But Missing Several Injured Players
With the prospect of holding a much more upbeat month of University of Washington spring football practice than a year ago -- with many more bodies available -- Husky coach Jedd Fisch still offered a fairly lengthy list of players who will miss all or most of the 15 workouts that begin on Tuesday.
There were a few surprises among the absent, namely highly regarded freshman linebacker Zayrdius Rainey-Sale, who is out of spring ball after having surgery to repair an anterior cruciate ligament tear in one of his knees, a previously undisclosed situation.
Fisch said Rainey-Sale was hurt during this past season with Bethel High School in Spanaway, Washington.
The coach also revealed how junior wide receiver Denzel Boston and senior cornerback Ephesians Prysock, returning starters, each were recovering from "clean-up" surgery to repair injuries incurred last season.
He said it was questionable whether they miss all of spring ball or return at the end. He didn't offer any detail on either of their mishaps.
Other Huskies who are covering from surgeries and won't take part in spring practice are senior edge rusher Zach Durfee (foot), junior defensive tackle Jayvon Parker (Achilles), senior linebacker Jacob Manu (knee), redshirt freshman tight end Charlie Crowell (knee) and junior edge rusher Russell Davis II (triceps).
"We'll see a lot of them working to the side, but not participating in practice," Fsich said.
Over the next five weeks, the Huskies will hold three practices a week until closing with a spring game at night on May 2. The first two workouts will be held without pads, which is NCAA mandated.
