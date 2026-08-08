For Ah Deong Yang, the Husky Practice Within the Practice

Halfway through the University of Washington's second fall football practice on Friday, freshman offensive lineman Ah Deong Yang was led away from everyone els on the East practice field and given special attention.

No one was envious. No one raised his hand requesting to join him. They all sort of looked the other way.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds, and likely quite a bit heavier than that, the first-year player from Puyallup High School was hauled off by assistant strength and conditioning coach Lance Ancar and directed to his own customized practice within the practice.

For the next hour, while his teammates stopped and started in various drills all around him, Yang went through continuous conditioning torture.

Following Thursday's first practice, UW coach Jedd Fisch talked about some of his first-year players feeling nervous as they initially went through the paces of Husky football.

What the Husky leader didn't say was what happens to those newcomers who show up in less than ideal physical shape.

Yang, fall rather than winter enrollee, was the guinea pig.

With an hour of practice remaining, he got behind cart loaded with heavy weights and pushed and pushed.

Ah Deong Yang is shown on an Oregon State recruiting trip. | Oregon State

At this point, he looked absolutely spent, as if he might lose his breakfast.

However, he was just getting started.

Trailing Ancar and often with his head down, Yang alternately jogged and walked around the circumference of the football field, past the defensive linemen, the receivers, his fellow offensive linemen and the lineabackers.

Then he did it again. And again. And again,.

He poured water over his head on the fourth lap and spoke with a woman trainer.

He briefly ran across the back of the north end zone and walked back while Ancar worked with center Landen Hatchett.

He took off both of his heavy black knee braces and put them next to his helmet that sat on a big blue pad.

Then it was back to full laps around the ongoing practice, with Ancar calling out, "Come on, let's go."

In all, Yang completed a dozen laps, actually looking stronger as he went rather than in need of medical intervention.

With practice winding down, he climbed atop a stationary bicycle and did about seven sets of riding as hard as he could for 10 to 15 seconds, with his arms flailing.

For the full hour, he never once stopped moving and rested.

Ah Deong Yang stood for a photo after his torturous fall practice. | Dan Rale

Finally, it was over.

Yang followed his teammates to ice baths set up inside Husky Stadium, peeled off his purple jersey and climbed in.

As he walked to the locker room, carrying all of his equipment, he looked refreshed and even a little hopeful.

Chances are Yang won't show up out of shape again in future seasons for Husky football. The price to pay is steep. It's painful.