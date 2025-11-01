For Husky Defense, It's Been Mix And Match
The University of Washington offensive unit ranks among the nation's leaders in multiple categories, especially with its big three of Jonah Coleman, Demond Williams Jr. and Denzel Boston ramping up big numbers in what they do.
The Husky defense, not so much.
In contrast to the offense, Ryan Walters' stop unit has had to change out close to half of its starters with the regular season reaching the two-thirds marker, in some areas going with three, even four, different players opening at any one position.
Just six defensive players have started each of the Huskies' eight games (6-2 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) while 75 percent of the offensive starters have opened every game. .
Those with a perfect attendance record: linebacker Deven Bryant, safety Makell Esteen, edge rusher Jacob Lane, safety Alex McLaughlin, cornerback Ephesians Prysock and defensive tackle Ta'ita'i Uiaglelei.
With so much turnover, it wasn't until the recent Illinois game, a 42-25 victory, that the Huskies seemed jell some on that side of the ball.
"What really stood out to me was a defensive personality on the field," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "They were very aggressive and went after the football. The ball was on the ground a bunch of times."
Previously, it was players sprawled out on the turf, with the UW losing corner Tacario Davis to a rib injury, edge rusher Zach Durfee to an elbow, linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah to a knee and edge Isaiah Ward to a lower-body issue, and, for the most part, losing linebacker Jacob Manu to paper-shuffling.
Consider the following position-by-position breakdown and who's done what at each one:
EDGE -- Jacob Lane, a first-year starter, has stayed healthy and showed up to open all eight games, ranks sixth on the team in tackles with 29 and leads the Huskies with 2.5 sacks, with that last number for the 6-foot-5, 260-pound junior a little low to top the team. He's got at least five more games to inflate it.
TACKLE -- A starting Arizona edge rusher the year before, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei is an eight-game senior starter on the inside now who has modest numbers of 12 tackles, which include 3.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He holds his ground well, he just needs to get upfield more.
TACKLE -- Western Michigan transferAnterio Thompson is one of three players who have started in this position, opening the first and last games played. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound senior has 16 tackles, a half sack and a pass break-up. Sophomore Elinneus Davis has four starts and junior Bryce Butler has started twice here.
EDGE -- An elbow injury cost Zach Durfee a pair of starts, but six game-opening assignments is double what the oft-injured 6-foot-5, 258-pound Durfee got in 2024. That's a personal victory. He has 15 tackles, a sack and a PBU, all numbers that could stand to grow significantly.
LINEBACKER -- Another first-year starter, Deven Bryant has been a solid performer in starting all eight games. The 5-foot-11, 230-pound sophomore ranks second on the team in tackles with 47, and has a TFL and a PBU. He's been the best story of a previously unsung Husky moving up.
LINEBACKER --This slot has had three different starters, four if you count the defensive lineman that opened instead of a LB for one game here. Central Florida transfer Xe'ree Alexander drew his first start against Illinois and he ranks fourth on the team with 36 tackles, plus has a TFL and PBU. Senior Jacob Manu has three starts while trying to redshirt and preserve his return in 2026. Junior Buddah Al-Uqdah started three times before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Senior Simote Pepa, all 6-foot-3 and 350 pounds of him, started in this spot as a third defensive tackle against Rutgers, with just one linebacker taking the field.
CORNERBACK -- Ephesians Prysock has had this position all to himself as a starter for all eight games. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound senior ranks fifth on the team in tackles with 30, has a pass interception and 5 PBUs. He's been consistent.
CORNERBACK -- Three different players have started in this spot, with Tacario Davis opening the first two games, suffering a rib injury and opening the past three outings. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior has 14 tackles, including a TFL, plus a team-high 2 interceptions and 2 PBUs. Sophomore Leroy Bryant drew one start and freshman Dylan Robinson has two starts.
NICKELBACK -- Four players have been starters in this position slot. Rashawn Clark has two starts, with the second coming against Illinois. The 6-foot, 195-pound redshirt freshman totals 11 tackles, including a TFL, and has a sack, an interception and a pair of PBUs. Leroy Bryant has four starts at nickel, freshman Rylon Dillard-Allen has one as a third safety and defensive tackle Elinneus Davis drew a start as a third defensive tackle at the expense of this position.
SAFETY -- Northern Arizona transfer Alex McLaughlin was a huge pick-up for the Huskies and it shows. Starting all eight games, he leads the UW with 62 tackles, 15 more than his nearest teammate, and is tied for the lead in interceptions with Tacario Davis and Makell Esteen with 2 each. He also has 3 PBUs.
SAFETY -- Makell Esteen, a sixth-year senior, is another eight-game starter and he ranks third on the team in tackles with 42, which includes a half TFL and a half sack, and he has 2 interceptions that tie him with McLaughlin and Davis for the team lead.
