Former Husky Jason Robinson Leaves North Carolina for Portal
Jason Robinson Jr., a wide receiver who left the University of Washington for North Carolina in the four-player exodus East, is done with the Tar Heels following a turbulent first season under Bill Belichick.
A day after his team lost to North Carolina State 42-19 to finish with a 4-8 record, Robinson made a move to enter the transfer portal for a second time, which he confirmed on social media.
"I am grateful for the love through this season," he posted "Wish I could've done more to help!"
Drawn by the opportunity to play for one of the NFL's most legendary coaches who was making the transition to the college game, Robinson transferred to North Carolina along with former Huskies in linebacker Khmori House, cornerback Thaddeus Dixon and safety Peyton Waters.
He entered the portal on January 7, a week after the Huskies appeared in the Sun Bowl and lost to Louisville 35-34.
Robinson from Long Beach, California, didn't appear in any North Carolina games this season, nor did he get on the field as a freshman for the UW in 2024.
A decent receiver while in Montlake, he seemingly needed to put more weight on his waifish 5-foot-10, 150-pound frame before he was going to play in games on Saturdays.
The attraction to Robinson is his athleticism, with this player capable of making athletic catches with a high degree of difficulty look routine.
When he left 11 months ago, the UW had signed five receivers in its 2025 recruiting class so Jedd Fisch's staff wasn't short of pass-catchers entering this past season, just experienced ones.
With another recruiting class signing on Wednesday, the Huskies are adding two more pass-catchers in Mason James from Norman, Oklahoma, and Blaise LaVista from Frankfort, Illinois.
Robinson came to the UW after catching 177 career passes for 2,578 yards and 26 touchdowns for a pair of California high schools, San Juan Hills and Long Beach Poly.
Of the four former Husky players in Chapel Hill, Dixon is the only one now out of eligibility, with House and Waters each coming off their sophomore seasons. It's uncertain if either one of those two will hang with the Tar Heels and Belichick.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: