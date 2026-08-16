Freshmen Make Presence Felt With This UW Team

Saturday night's scrimmage began with a pass over the middle that cornerback Jeron Jones deftly knocked away from the receiver.

Playing alongside him on the No. 1 University of Washington defense at the time were edge rusher Ramzak Fruean and tackle Derek Colman-Brusa, manning two of the four defensive-line assignments.

On the second series, running back Brian Bonner Jr. confidently ran into the line for 4 yards and took a pitch for 5 more on consecutive plays.

Much later in the scrimmage, safety Gavin Day leaped high in the end zone and came down with an Elijah Brown pass, marking his second interception in three practices.

Once everything was over with, Kodi Greene was one of two starting offensive linemen selected to address the media following the late-night workout.

If you can spot the common thread here, these were all freshman, handling important responsibiilities for Jedd Fisch's team, something that won't change once the season begins in three weeks with Washington State in the Apple Cup.

In using first-year players, Fisch prefers it this way. He never liked redshirting and wasn't unhappy at all to see it go away.

One of his mantras is the best players play, no matter old they are. This approach has landed him more than a couple recruits who appreciate his boldness.

Fisch currently has more than two dozen freshmen on the roster, most if not all believing they can play right away.

Three of them could start the opener against Washington State. .

Following is a brief update on each of these rookies:

Kekua Aumua -- The 6-foot-6, 265-pound tight end from Hawaii came physically ready to play, but he's now learning the position nuances.

Brian Bonner Jr. is getting plenty of opportunities to run the ball. | Dave Sizer photo

Brian Bonner Jr. -- Fifteen pounds heavier since spring, the Southern California ball-carrier has run mostly with the No. 2 offense during fall camp.

Jordan Clay -- While the Texan has showed plenty of ability as a pass-catcher, he's been sidelined by some minor injury lately in fall camp.

Derek Colman-Brusa -- He started all 15 spring practices at defensive tackle and is battling to keep his No. 1 spot now that former starter Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei has returned and is trying to claim his job.

Trez Davis -- He was a little farther along than the other Husky freshmen receivers when he arrived from Louisiana and made an electric touchdown catch on a spring visit to the Seahawks' VMAC facility.

Gavin Day has had a few scrimmage time interceptions lately. | Dave Sizer phot

Gavin Day -- This Las Vegas talent has been readily alert in pass coverage, intercepting one pass in the back of the end zone and the other just in front of it, while delivering punishing hits.

Rahsjon Duncan -- The cornerback from the Bay Area has showed incredible lateral speed while easing his way into practice.

Elijah Durr -- The cornerback from Tacoma showed off his hitting ability by slamming into tight end Sam Vyhlidal and causing a fumble in practice No. 6.

Ben Ferber -- The new long snapper from Florida plays catch with veteran Ryan Kean by hiking the ball back and forth to him.

Ramzak Fruean -- The 6-foot-5, 225-pound edge from Hawaii and the Tacoma area has created more buzz than any other UW freshman for his high-end speed and playmaking abilities, and has a chance to start the opener.

Kodi Greene -- Left tackle hasn't been too big for the 6-foot-6, 325-pound Greene, a local kid who has been a starter for 15 spring and 8 fall practices.

Freshmen Trez Davis (12), Mason James (6) and Sam Vyhlidal (88). | Dave Sizer photo

Dominic Harris -- This 6-foot-7, 350-pound newcomer from Las Vegas came in and immediately became the heaviest player on the roster, and is now toning down.

JD Hill -- Arriving from California in the summer, he's been impressive as a 6-foot-2, 275-pound edge rusher who plays physical.

Mason James -- The Oklahoman has been versatile in his ability to play inside and out at wide receiver and he modeled a new Husky jersey in Saturday's scrimmage.

Ksani Jiles -- The corner from California and Florida was barely 40 minutes into his first spring practice when he came up with a 7-on-7 interception.

Jeron Jones reaches high to pull in a practice pass. | Dave Sizer phot

Jeron Jones -- Jones plays with so much confidence, the California kid could start if someone went down and he wouldn't be stressed by it at all.

Blaise LaVista -- Coming off a knee injury, this receiver from the Chicago suburbs saw his first 11-on-11 snaps during Saturday's scrimmage.

Ta'a Malu -- A mixed martial arts athlete from Tacoma and fairly new to football, he's getting a quick tutorial on the way the UW plays defensive line.

Joseph Peko -- A late addition to the program, the defensive tackle from Southern California is still working his way into shape.

Ansu Sanoe -- A lot of players have taken on this 6-foot, 240-pound back from Oregon because he plays so physical and it's a big collsion.

David Schwerzel strains to push through the padded opposition. | Dave Sizer photo

David Schwerzel -- The Seattle kid with the wild hair plays energetically and seems mobile for a defensive tackle.

Ezaya Tokio -- The linebacker from Southern California had a series of big plays in the scrimmage, including running down speedy running back D'Aryhian Clemons and making a diving tackle.

TI Umu-Cais -- This Colorado import has run with the No. 2 defense much of the time.

Sam Vyhlidal -- The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end from Oregon stands out in fall camp for his 65-yard touchdown catch in 7-on-7 competition.

Ah Deong Yang -- The extra-large 6-foot-3, 330-pound offensive guard from the Seattle area is working on his conditioning.

Derek Zammit -- The quarterback from New Jersey finds himself behind the four veterans competing for snaps.