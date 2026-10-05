Hatchett Return Could Lead to 4 New Husky OL Starters

Fully expecting Landen Hatchett to be back at center this week, Jedd Fisch intimated the veteran player's long-awaited return could trigger as many as four new starters for the University of Washington offensive line in Friday night's game against Iowa, the coach said at his Monday media briefing.

The presence of the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Hatchett, a two-time team captain who has missed nine consecutive games over two seasons because of a broken wrist, would be a substantial upgrade after previously starting 10 games at center, and 16 games on the line overall.

"We're looking at Landen back at center," Fisch said. "We'd be shocked if that wasn't the case."

While not making it official, Fisch also strongly seemed to suggest that 6-foot-6, 325-pound John Mills could make his first start at left offensive tackle, replacing freshman Kodi Greene, after opening 16 games over two seasons at left guard.

Landen Hatchett brings plenty of energy to the Husky offensive line. | Dave Sizer photo

In the past three games, Mills has subbed in at left tackle for the 6-foot-6, 315-pound Greene and graded highly in this past weekend's 25-21 loss at USC while playing more than half of the game on the outside.

"I would say I was excited with the way John Mills played left tackle and the physicality he brings," Fisch said.

However, Kolt Dieterich, who has started five games as a center replacement, and Greene aren't necessarily headed to the bench.

Fisch revealed that both of those players could end up as the starting guards against the Hawkeyes depending on how player rotations, or auditions, go during Wednesday's practice.

Greene has been informed that having the versatility to play both tackle and guard for the Huskies significantly could help his NFL aspirations down the line.

"If we decide to move him back inside or not, we'll make that decision for what's best for the team," Fisch said.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Dieterich, a Sam Houston State transfer for whom the UW coaching staff has been very high on, could open at left tackle and leave Mills at guard, though that would be somewhat of a surprise.

Geirean Hatchett (56) has started three games at UW right guard this season. | Dave Sizer photo

Others in the mix for starting guard roles against Iowa are 6-foot-5, 340-pound Champ Taulealea and 6-foot-4, 310-pound Geirean Hatchett, who have shared the right guard position so far. Hatchett has three starts there and Taulealea two, but Taulealea opened against USC.

It seems that only 6-foot-7, 325-pound right tackle Drew Azzopardi, a 35-game line starter counting his time at San Diego State, with 29 coming at the UW, is the only first-unit lineman from this past week who won't be entertaining a position change.

"We'll play the best five for this moment in time," Fisch said.