Injured Receiver Christian Moss Has Quad Surgery

Kennesaw State transfer Christian Moss -- a wide receiver injured on his first University of Washington football play after he was brought in to replace NFL-bound Denzel Boston -- recently underwent quadriceps surgery, Husky coach Jedd Fisch revealed in his Monday media briefing.

While he first referred to the 6-foot-3, 205-pound receiver as out for the season, Fisch next backtracked and said he wasn't exactly clear on the timeline for Moss' recovery and whether he could return in mid or late November.

Either way, Moss will most definitely miss most of the season with his new team.

"I'm not sure the full length of the recovery," the coach said. "Can he make it back by the Indiana game? Can he make it back by the Oregon game? We'll see."

Quadriceps surgery involves reattaching a torn thigh muscle to the top of the kneecap and recovery can last from six to 12 weeks, according to medical sources.

If he doesn't play again, Moss' entire UW career will consist only of that first offensive snap against Washington State in the Apple Cup, which turned into a 4-yard gain for quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

Among other players who've been out, Fisch said there still was nothing new or definitive about usual starting center Landen Hatchett receiving medical clearance for the broken wrist he suffered last season against Illinois that has caused him to miss the first four games so far this fall.

Hatchett, who took in practice for the first time last week but in a limited manner, was expected to meet with a physician on Monday afternoon.

Also, Fisch said he expected cornerback Manny Karnley and nickelback Rahshawn Clark to return to their starting jobs and full-time duty for Saturday's game at USC.

Christian Moss is shown warming up for the season opener against WSU. He lasted just one play before he was injured. | Dave Sizer photo

Karnley, who has a soft-tissue leg injury, has missed the Huskies' past two UW outings while Clark was relegated to kick-return duties only, also with a leg issue, in last weekend's 27-24 loss to Minnesota at Husky Stadium.

Their services are needed, especially after the Gophers took advantage of their replacements for two first-quarter touchdown passes.

"We're working through a lot," Fisch said of the continual lineup changes over the first month of the season. "We have to coach these guys up and deal with those kind of injuries."