Huskies Anoint Maryland Lineman as Camp MVP, Offer Him

Josiah Eney emerged from the weekend as a name to celebrate by the University of Washington football program and one to file away for the future.

In a double swoop, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound player from Olney, Maryland, was named most valuable player at the Huskies' Top Dawg Camp for aspiring offensive linemen and he next received a football scholarship offer from line coach Michael Switzer.

Eney plays for Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in the Washington, D.C., northern suburbs and comes off his sophomore season for a 6-5 football team, meaning he's a Class of 2028 prospect. He's just 16.

One his games last fall came against DePaul Catholic High and quarterback Derek Zammit, and his Falcons won 21-20 at home.

He's attended the Top Dawg Camp for each of the past two years.

While he also was a 2025 MVP at a Virginia Tech camp and visited Maryland, the UW football offer is his first of what should be many.

So what's an East Coast kid doing traveling coast to coast to annually take part in the Huskies' O-line camp?

It seems Eney is the nephew of someone who advertises himself as a former UW football player while identifying himself only as the "Cigar Concierge" in his online presence, and he creates a bit of mystery by not revealing his actual name publicly.

This person lays out hints that he was a Rose Bowl champion who played quarterback and tight end, but that's it. No photos of himself. No identifying details outside of pushing stogies.

A UW athletic department spokesman couldn't readily identify this person.

Meantime, Eney carries impressive size for a 10th-grader and regularly updates his weight-lifting exploits.

He recently turned in consecutive reps of 405 pounds in a front squat and appears to bench press more than 300 pounds.

Eney seems properly motivated to excel, with the following post, "Extra word. Crew locked in and getting better every day. No shortcuts. Just work. We're coming for it all this season."



What's interesting is he's not the only Good Counsel player from the 2028 class holding a UW scholarship offer, with linebacker Ashton Chiles doing the same.

During the past year, Eney visited with UW running-backs coach Scottie Graham, who handles a lot of the school's East Coast recruiting follow-up.

The big kid has a 78-inch wing span and apparently can play any of the five offensive-line positions.

Optimistically, that clandestine uncle of his -- who has traveled to Maryland to watch him play -- compares him favorably to Parker Brailsford, the former UW center who transferred to Alabama and recently was drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.