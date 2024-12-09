Gaard Memmelaar, UW's Starting Left Guard, Enters Transfer Portal
Gaard Memmelaar always has been one of the feistiest, funniest and strongest University of Washington football players on the roster.
None of that, however, apparently is enough to keep him with the Huskies going forward as the 11-game starter this season -- Gaard at left offensive guard -- on Monday entered the transfer portal amid a flurry of several teammates going in a similar path. It's unclear if he'll play in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 against Louisville, but he has that option.
In his fifth season in Montlake, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound Memmelaar became a first-teamer for the first time, working his way back from a knee injury and subsequent surgery that kept him from playing in 2023.
Probably one of two things happened with the Idaho native: he simply might have wanted to try something new or, even after making him a starter, Jedd Fisch's staff might have expressed a desire to go in a different direction. Giving a hint he might not be back, Memmelaar went through Senior Day ceremonies before the UCLA game. He has a season of eligibility remaining.
While Memmelaar bench presses well over 400 pounds -- and is said to be unequaled in that regard team-wise -- he's never been one of the most athletic offensive guards. Clearly changes were to be expected next season for the Husky offensive line, especially after it gave up 10 sacks at Oregon the weekend before last.
Memmelaar was the last of five fairly touted offensive linemen who joined the Huskies in 2020, coming to them as Idaho's 1 No. 1 recruit in his class. His great uncle, Dale Memmelaar, was a 10-year offensive linemen in the NFL.
Raised on a sizable farm or ranch outside of Boise, Memmelaar came to the UW with offensive guards Myles Murao and Geirean Hatchett, and tackles Samuel Peacock and Roger Rosengarten. Murao played at San Diego State the past two seasons. Hatchett transferred this year to Oklahoma, where he became a starter but had a season-ending injury, and is back in the portal. Peacock retired following the 2023 season. Rosengarten is a rookie starter for the Baltimore Ravens.
In all, Memmelaar has played in 16 career games for the Huskies. In recent outings, he's started but split time at left guard with Ohio State transfer Enokk Viamahi.
In 2023 spring football, Memmelaar got into several heated practice skirmishes with defensive players as he made a bid for more playing time and tried to make himself more noticeable to Kalen DeBoer's staff.
Always one of the first players out for practice and willing to offer biting if not profane commentary, teammates seemed to enjoy Memmelaar's presence and take on things.
