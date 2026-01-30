Huskies Offer East Coast QB Committed to Michigan

With the Super Bowl a week away, there's another Seattle and New England football competition heating up that's sure to catch people's attention.

This week, University of Washington recruiters made a scholarship offer to quarterback Peter Bourque, the reigning Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year from Tabor Academy, a private school located an hour south of Boston on what is known as the South Shore.

There's just one little complication in play here -- Bourque of the Class of 2027 has been committed to Michigan since August.

So far, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound signal-caller hasn't wavered on his initial decision, even after the Wolverines went through a messy and highly publicized coaching change from Sherone Moore to Kyle Whittingham.

The Huskies, momentarily at least, have Bourque's attention.

"After a great talk with coach [JP] Losman and coach Jedd Fisch, I'm fired up to say UW Football offered!" he posted on social media, referring to the Huskies' assistant quarterbacks coach and head man.

The attraction to Bourque is he's tall and mobile, with his athleticism partly stemming from his time as a lacrosse player. He's said to have notable arm strength and accuracy.

This past season for a 9-0 Tabor team, he completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,291 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also ran 80 times for 688 yards and 15 scores. He's the total package.

In 2024, Bourque passed for 1,737 yards and 17 TDs, and ran for 317 yards and 4 scores, for an 8-1 team.

Tabor Academy quarterback Peter Bourque throws a pass during the 2025 season. | Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He comes highly recommended. He currently holds 30 offers, from coast to coast.

When he chose Michigan, Bourque selected the Maize and Blue over Georgia, North Carolina and Penn State, in the process turning down Bill Belichick and maybe a chance to become the next Tom Brady.

The Huskies have an interesting mix of quarterback targets for this Class of 2027, but no commitments just yet, from a group headed up by 4-star Caden Jones from Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, California, and 4-star Sione Kaho at Lincoln High in Tacoma.

Fisch's pro-style offense tends to make these QB prospects take a long look at what he does, especially with his lengthy NFL background.

The Huskies already have one East Coast quarterback on the roster in incoming freshman Derek Zammit from DePaul Catholic High in Lincoln Park, New Jersey.

