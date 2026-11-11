Geirean Hatchett Goes It Alone Without Younger Brother

Whether he's in uniform or not on game day, Landen Hatchett is never far from the University of Washington football team, easily identifiable among 100-plus teammates because of his gregarious nature.

He's the guy checking in with all of his fellow Huskies on the field and offering them encouragement during warm-ups.

He's also that Husky ambassador working the roped-off area in the end zone and often interacting with friends and fans, maybe treating someone to a photo.

Yet on Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium, the long-haired center was notably missing in action during all of the pregame activity before the Penn State game. No cheerleading. No schmoozing. Nowhere to be seen.

The younger of the UW's two Hatchett brothers was home in Ferndale, Washington, recovering from surgery for a neck and spine injury that ended his season.

"It's sad for me," Geirean Hatchett said on Tuesday. "He's my brother. This is my last year of college football. I was really hoping to play side by side with him all year."

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The siblings actually were able to make that happen for much of the 2025 season when they started the first nine games next to each other at center and right offensive guard.

Yet Landen Hatchett broke his wrist in a 42-25 victory over Illinois at Husky Stadium, tried to bounce back by using his other hand and wearing a club over his bone fracture, but he failed to stay on the field for long against Wisconsin after giving it a try, and he was done for the afternoon as well as the season.

Landen Hatchett (66) and Geirean Hatchett (56) provide their support to their fellow UW offensive linemen. | Dave Sizer photo

This fall, the Hatchetts were both available at the same time for the Iowa and Purdue football games before Landen began feeling neck discomfort, also known as a "stinger." He was immediately ruled out for the season once more and had surgery last week.

"It's definitely different," said Geirean Hatchett, who started three games early on, without his sibling. "He's doing good, first and foremost. He's back at home and making a full speedy recovery and everything."

The older brother will now finish up his seven-year college football career in the Huskies' last three or four games alone, depending on whether a bowl game is achieved, left only with memories of his previous time spent side by side with his brother.

"It's tough but he's handled this situation like the best I could have imagined anyone could have handled it," Geirean Hatchett said. "I'm super proud of him."