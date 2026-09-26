Hatchett Listed as Doubtful for UW-Minnesota Game

Landen Hatchett's comeback attempt to play in Saturday night's Washington-Minnesota football game took a negative turn when the center was downgraded to doubtful on the latest Big Ten availability report.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Hatchett, a team captain for a second consecutive year and a nine-game starter before a broken wrist ended his 2025 season, practiced with the Huskies this week but apparently didn't make enough progress to reclaim his spot and anchor the offensive line.

Also, starting defensive backs Rahshawn Clark and Manny Karnley were listed as questionable with the conference opener fast approaching, according to the added Big Ten report that now comes out on Friday.

Clark started two of the Huskies' first three games at nickelback after having offseason shoulder surgery.

Karnley, a Virginia transfer, missed last weekend's Eastern Washington game after opening the UW's first two. He has some sort of "soft-tissue" leg injury.

Here's Friday's availability report for the Minnesota-@UW_Football game. DeSean Watts upgraded to probable. Landen Hatchett downgraded to doubtful. Christian Moss added to the report as out. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/pzYD9FkkZp — Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) September 26, 2026

At center, the UW will once again go with converted offensive tackle Kolt Dieterich as the starter for the fourth consecutive game.

In fall camp, the 6-foot-6, 305-pound Sam Houston State transfer learned how to play center for the first time and provides an emergency fill-in for the missing Hatchett.

It was hoped that Hatchett, who was injured against Illinois last season, would have been ready to play in the season-opening Apple Cup against WSU, but he's just not been able to get medical clearance.

If Karnley and Clark both can't play, the Huskies would first turn to freshman Jeron Jones to fill one of those spots. He has started at each of these positions.

If both of the defensive back are out, Jedd Fisch said his staff likely would find another starter among third-year corner Elias Johnson and second-year nickel Ramonz Adams Jr. Neither player has opened a UW game before.

As far as a hopeful development, defensive tackle DeSean Watts has been upgraded to probable status, after the possibility emerged that he might miss the Minnesota game.

The 6-foot, 315-pound Watts appeared in the first three games and provided 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a sack.

Others listed as probable after missing the Eastern Washington game are defensive tackle Elinneus Davis and edge rusher Logan George, the latter an Ohio State transfer.