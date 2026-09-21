Hatchett Hopes to Practice, No Guarantee He'll Play

We have a Landen Hatchett sighting.

Not a guaranteed return to duty for the University of Washington football team just yet, rather a suggestion it might happen.

Releasing its depth chart for Saturday night's Big Ten opener against Minnesota, the UW lists both current starter Kolt Dieterich and Hatchett, last season's starter until he broke his snapping wrist, as options now to open against the Gophers (2-1).

"I'm hopeful that we'll be able to give it a try this week in practice, so we'll see," UW coach Jedd Fisch said of Hatchett's possible return.

All along, Fisch enthusiastically has said he was expecting to have Hatchett back playing before the month of September was over, but it's still not a forgone conclusion.

Also, the Huskies (3-0) list both defensive tackle Elinneus Davis and cornerback Manny Karnley on the depth chart as starters again for the Minnesota game after the 6-foot-3, 320-pound Davis sat out the past two games and Karnley the last one, both with leg injuries.

Fisch said Davis has recovered to the point he could have played last weekend against Eastern and is ready to go. He was a little less certain about Karnley, calling him still "day by day."

Landen Hatchett and Elinneus Davis were spectators for the UW-Utah State game. | Dave Sizer photo

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Hatchett started at center for the first eight Husky games last season before he broke his right wrist against Illinois, finished the game with a flopping hinge, started and tried to play against Wisconsin with no success -- and was done.

A team captain and a 15-game UW starter overall, Hatchett had surgery and then missed all of spring football and fall camp. It's been a long recovery for him, undoubtedly trying to rebuild strength in his snapping hand.

"I'm not a doctor on that," Fisch said. "I just know when the doctor says he's cleared, he's cleared, and when he says he's cleared, he's cleared. Right now, we're just waiting on those things."

The younger of two Hatchett brothers, Landen is considered a central figure to getting the UW rushing attack back operating at a high level.

Davis emerged from the opener against Washington State banged up at defensive tackle and missed games against Utah State and Eastern Washington.

Mississippi State transfer Kai McClendon, coming off a knee injury that forced him to miss last season, started each time in place of Davis.

For the Eastern game, freshman Jeron Jones started for the injured Karnley at corner. Jones currently is listed as a starting option with Rahshawn Clark at nickelback.