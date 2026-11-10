Here's One Fisch Rumor That Won't Pan Out

You can find just about anything on the internet these days, such as wild speculation that Jedd Fisch might use a long-time friendship to become an NFL head coach.

Really?

The set-up is the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-7 and shackled to a seven-game losing streak and a leadership change wouldn't be out of the question for this storied pro football franchise if things don't turn around fairly quickly.

In his sixth season, coach Nick Sirianni is the one on the Eagles' hot seat.

Pushing buttons for the franchise is Howie Roseman, the Philadelphia general manager for eight years and part of the organization in some manner for more than a quarter century, when a pair of Super Bowls have been won.

Roseman and Fisch are close friends.

They were roommates and fraternity brothers at the University of Florida.

They are East Coast guys through and through, one from Brooklyn, the other from Jersey.

Jedd Fisch walks through warm-ups for the UW-Utah State game. | Dave Sizer photo

Fisch often looks back fondly at their college days together in Gainesville, such as retelling an NFL-with-training-wheels moment about Roseman, which he shared on the Rich Eisen radio show.

“My favorite story is it’s the day of the NFL Draft in [1995], we’re living in an apartment together and we’re fraternity brothers," Fisch recounts. "He comes down with a briefcase full of items for the draft and he is ready to be the Jets’ general manager. He was locked into that NFL Draft weekend. In the case was all of his information, his draft reports. They ended up taking [tight end] Kyle Brady. My TV took it on the chin for that one. He was not very happy with that draft pick.”

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Here's why a Roseman-Fisch football reunion isn't going to happen any time soon.

Not sure, but don’t be surprised if Jedd Fisch gets a REAL look. https://t.co/FEJSR3qLYN — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 8, 2026

In his third season at the University of Washington, Fisch has seen his reputation regress for the first time with him as a head coach.

With what was considered a veteran team with two-thirds of the starters returning, the Huskies (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) have taken a decided step back in a pivotal year.

They've lost three games at Husky Stadium. They've been pushed around by the better Big Ten teams. His prized quarterback has had an off year. They might be hard-pressed to become bowl eligible.

Even for Roseman, hiring Fisch would be a hard sell to the Eagles fan base.

Sure, his friend has 14 years of NFL experience as an assistant coach, but he has no football momentum right now in terms of becoming a master rebuilder in Philadelphia.

It will be an offseason of introspection rather than advancement for him.

Ah, but wait a minute.

Isn't this the same franchise that once hired Chip Kelly as head coach?