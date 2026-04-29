Here's the Most Noticeable Husky Freshman This Spring

Of all the freshmen who joined the University of Washington football team for spring football, offensive tackle Kodi Greene and defensive tackle Derek Colman-Brusa drew the most attention early on.

They were filled out physique-wise and designated as immediate starters. Each still is a well-regarded No. 1 player, but they've sort of blended into the spring landscape because of the line of scrimmage give and take.

Freshman running back Ansu Sanoe likewise has turned heads some with his 6-foot-2, 235-pound frame and propensity for contact. With a football in his hands, he's been involved in some of the biggest spring collisions.

New wide receivers Mason James, Trez Davis and Jordan Clay each have had their moments making high-level catches.

However, the Husky first-year player most noticeable over 13 practices, the guy doing everything he can to establish himself, the one making people look at him over and over, has been edge rusher Ramzak Fruean.

He's all about big-contact plays and plenty of swagger. He has no problem thinking he belongs on a Big Ten playing field. He's mostly run with the second unit, but the coaching staff has given him increasingly more reps with the No. 1 defense.

Ramzak Fruean is an edge rusher who could slide over to linebacker or even safety. | Dave Sizer photo

During this past Saturday's scrimmage, the 6-foot-4, 226-pound Fruean shot through and sacked fellow freshman Derek Zammit for a 9-yard loss. Dropping back, the quarterback had zero time to turn and set his feet before he got bent over backward.

On this day, it was open season on the three youngest quarterbacks, with UW defenders permitted to hit them rather than touch them down, and Fruean took full advantage. He walked away from Zammit as the conquering hero, with both arms raised to the sky.

On Tuesday, Fruean met No. 1 running back Quaid Carr behind the line of scrimmage. Play over. Fruean began chest-bumping other defenders after his latest conquest. He's clearly a showman.

"Physical, crazy, he’s going to get after the ball, energy type of guy," sophomore linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale said, rattling off accolades for the newcomer from Nanakuli, Hawaii, by way of Spanaway, Washington.

Rainey-Sale and Fruean played together at Bethel High School in 2024 and now they're teammates again in Montlake.

The big-play potential for this pair appears limitless, though Fruean might not always be an edge rusher down the line, with his versatility maybe sliding him to linebacker alongside Rainey-Sale where he played at Bethel. Or even elsewhere.

“To be honest, I think Zak could play all three levels,” Rainey-Sale said. “I think he can play safety, linebacker and edge if he wanted to. He’s one of those ones.”

For now, Fruean has shown himself to be the freshman with the most swagger and limelight so far. It's as if he can't wait to get on the field.

Ramzak Fruean and Hayden Moore are Husky edge rushers who sometimes spar with each other. | Dave Sizer photo

He was one of the first to arrive for Tuesday's practice, looking for someone to hit. Before long, he was literally sparring with junior edge rusher Hayden Moore, who obliged him with an impromptu boxing match while others stretched out around them.

Moore tried to walk away, but Fruean started throwing more punches and playfully called out to him, "Got your nose."

For now, this ever confident newcomer has everyone's eyes on him with spring ball winding down to a walk-through and Friday's Spring Game.