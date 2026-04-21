Huskies Offer Spring Football Fountain of Youth

It's almost magical if not mystical how young and talented these newly elite University of Washington football players are these days.

On the offensive line, John Mills and Kodi Greene drop down into a stance next to each other sharing a lot in common besides being starters. They're both just 18 going on 28 in their lives in the trenches.

Staring across the line of scrimmage from those two is defensive tackle Derek Colman-Brusa. He's 17 for another week. The Seattle product still needs to attend a Kennedy Catholic High School mass, a graduation ceremony and prom night before totally cutting ties from his previous world.

With all of these teenagers asked to carry the weight of the Husky world on their big, broad shoulders, it's not surprising that they have relatives showing up at nearly every practice to monitor their football fortunes if not the pressures placed on them now as prominent players.

"It's amazing to have that home support," said Colman-Brusa, who gives off an All-American vibe that refers more to his squeaky clean image as much as his football prowess. "I believe in being homegrown. I believe this place is special."

Derek Colman-Brusa has been a defensive tackle starter throughout spring ball. | Dave Sizer photo

The 6-foot-6, 335-pound Mills, who hails from San Francisco and is the oldest of this high-brow Husky trio after starting 11 games at guard and tackle n 2025, regularly interacts with his grandfather Joe Ryan, a former Husky lineman himself, and others in the family tree who attend practice.

It's not unusual for John when he comes out to make a beeline to Joe, who often sits in a folding chair at the East field to get a close-up look at his second-generation descendant. They share hugs and take selfies.

Kodi Greene has been off to a good start as a freshman. | Dave Sizer photo

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Greene, who grew up in Renton and counts older brother Kayden among his UW teammates, has met with his parents more than once after practice to share in a day in the life of him as a featured college football player.

Kodi also enjoys engaging in low-key trash-talking with Kayden, who's a walk-on sophomore cornerback, during competitive situations.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Colman-Brusa, whose 18th birthday comes next Tuesday, similarly plays Husky football with an older sibling, too, in Lowen, who's a redshirt freshman offensive lineman.

They have dual moms in Tiffany Colman and Kelly Brusa, former Seattle fire fighters who regularly show up to practice armed with drinks and snacks that have made them extra popular with their sons and their teammates who indulge afterward.

One of the endearing post-practice scenes is this close-knit family sharing in the Husky football experience for the longest time until nearly everyone else has left the field.

John Mills is still just 18 years old now in his second UW season. | Dave Sizer photo

There was a time not too long ago when UW football was all about sixth-year seniors up and down the roster, graybeards such as Michael Penix Jr. and Zion Tupuola-Fetui, guys well into their 20s serving as team leaders.

Now it's all about 17- and 18-year-old wunderkind showing up physically and mentally ready to mix in and be mainstay players.