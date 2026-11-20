Indiana hasn't curried the University of Washington football team with any favors for a couple of seasons, but there was a time when the Hoosiers were responsible for supplying one gift after another to Montlake, from coaches to players.

Kalen DeBoer made a name for himself in 2019 as a rather creative Indiana defense coordinator, so much so that it helped turn him into a head coach at, in order, Fresno State, the UW and now Alabama.

While he stayed just one year in Bloomington, DeBoer formed such lasting relationships there that quarterback Michael Penix Jr., tight-ends coach Nick Sheridan and linebackers coach William Inge each ended up in Montlake with him for two seasons and shared in the Huskies winning 25 of 28 football games.

While Indiana got it rolling for DeBoer at the FBS level, Washington made him a star as the Huskies advanced all the way to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Kalen DeBoer spent the 2019 season as offensive coordinator for Indiana. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MICHAEL PENIX JR.

Penix spent four injury-filled seasons at Indiana, answering to DeBoer as his offensive coordinator in 2019. They worked well together while it lasted. As a redshirt freshman that year, Penix started six games and completed 110 of 160 passes for 1,394 yards and 10 touchdowns before he suffered a season-ending right shoulder injury.

In 2022, DeBoer coaxed Penix into coming to the UW after four seasons with the Hoosiers. It was a wise career move for each guy. Penix became the Huskies' starting quarterback for two seasons, threw for 9,544 yards and 67 touchdowns, finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up and was the eighth player taken in the 2024 NFL draft. DeBoer, of course, tripled his salary by moving from the Huskies to Alabama's SEC powerhouse.

Michigan State offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan yells at his guys during fall camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

NICK SHERIDAN

The Huskies just ran into this guy last weekend at Michigan State, where he's a first-year offensive coordinator.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

At the UW for two seasons for DeBoer, he guided the tight ends to greatness, among them Devin Culp, Jack Westover, Quentin Moore and Josh Cuevas.

Sheridan was promoted to Hoosiers offensive coordinator to replace DeBoer and got fired two years later when Penix was injured twice more, prompting DeBoer to give him a rebound job on his UW staff. And then they left for Alabama together.

Tennessee linebackers coach William Inge, second from left, speaks with Vols linebacker Arion Carter (7) after the Kentucky game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WILLIAM INGE

Inge spent seven seasons at Indiana coaching the linebackers and the special teams, and serving as a co-defensive coordinator, before leaving with DeBoer for Fresno State and then up to the UW, where he became DeBoer's co-defensive coordinator.

Inge proved to be a personable, energetic leader while dealing with his players and the media for that matter.

After two years in Montlake, he resurfaced with a linebackers job at Tennessee, where things were going well for him until he survived what was described as "a medical scare" during the current season and he's in recovery. While his medical situation has been spelled out, it was speculated that he had a stroke.

Texas A&M cornerback Jordan Shaw (8) celebrates a big play at LSU earlier this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JORDAN SHAW

As the only former Hoosier without a Kalen DeBoer connection, Shaw showed up at the UW to play the 2024 season after spending the year before at Indiana.

As a freshman in 2023, he appeared in four games and started two of them for the Hoosiers before jumping to the Huskies for the 2024 season. He ended up as a nine-game starter in 12 UW games. In his second season at Texas A&M, he's a 9-game starter.