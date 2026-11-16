One of the lasting images of the University of Washington football team's 21-14 victory at Michigan State was freshman edge rusher Ramzak Fruean wrapped around the legs of a quarterback like a Burmese python trying to bring him down.

While the kid didn't get a sack on the third-quarter play, he forced the panicked signal-caller to throw an interception right to teammate Jacob Manu, which was even better.

This has been the career path of Fruean, a first-year defensive player eager to make things happen while dismissing the notion of who he actually is -- an exceedingly young guy who doesn't turn 18 until Saturday, when the Huskies host defending national champion Indiana.

"Some of the plays he made in the backfield were only plays he could make because of his length, because of agility," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "I thought it was pretty cool to see."

At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Fruean remains a star in the making. He's someone who has been credited with a half sack this season, but as an older player at a comparable stage in a future season could have 10.

While Fisch tends to overhype his players at times, this freshman is not one of them. Even the most casual observer can see the potential greatness embodied in this youngster who plays with a lot of emotion and swagger, and a style all of his own.

With face paint and a black hoodie, Fruean lately has resembled the Grinch character of the Dr. Seuss literary offerings.

Edge rusher Ramzak Fruean has started 8 of 10 games as a freshman. | Dave Sizer photo

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However, sometimes he lets his emotions get in the way of the sheer execution of his job. A case in point was Fruean's first play at Michigan State -- and the fifth one of the game -- when Spartans right tackle Rakeem Johnson made contact with him once they each came out of a stance and then repeatedly blocked the teen in the back as they ran parallel across the back of the line of scrimmage.

As exasperated Fruean finally turned around and delivered a shot to the annoying Johnson, flags littered the field, and the Husky was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. That put the ball on the UW 4 and set up a game-opening Spartans touchdown two snaps later, and brought Fruean back to the sideline for a tutorial.

"I pulled him off the field the second it happened," Fisch said. "I reminded him of like, 'I don't care who started it. It's always the second person who will get the flag. You have to have composure.' "

Two quarters later, Fruean looked fairly put together and methodical as he wrapped himself around the legs of Michigan State quarterback Cam Fancher, made the other player greatly uncomfortable and caused the interception.

"That was a pretty spectacular play," Fisch said. "He keeps getting better."

Fruean has appeared in every Husky game this season except against Nebraska, when he was held out with a knee injury. He's started eight times, coming off the bench against the Spartans.

Now he'll get ready to face a great Indiana team (9-1, 6-1) and blow out some candles all on the same day.

"Hopefully we can celebrate his 18th birthday with some good football on Saturday," Fisch said.