How Harris' Redshirt Pursuit at UW Differs From Manu's
With no help from the NCAA, senior linebacker Jacob Manu made the tough decision to sit out four University of Washington football games so far, one of which was the recent 13-10 loss at Wisconsin, in order to obtain another season of eligibility for 2026.
Ponder this: who's to say the Huskies don't win that outing in Madison with the former first-team All-Pac-12 selection in the lineup, roaming sideline to sideline and creating a turnover that changes everything?
Manu, of course, got caught up in coming back late for this season after rehabilitating a knee injury suffered in 2024 while playing for Arizona and appearing in only seven games, which meant he would finish up his college career with a pair of partial seasons.
It wasn't the most ideal situation for him in putting something substantial on tape for NFL scouts to examine.
Plus Manu had Jedd Fisch advocating on his behalf to return in 2026 for a number of reasons -- to play a full schedule, become a team captain, obtain a full NIL payout and play for a UW team that could be decidedly better than this one.
"He and I have talked about this at length about what's the best situation that we can keep his success going and allow him to have great success both in the collegiate level and hopefully have a chance at the NFL," Fisch said.
What made it work is the Huskies had enough capable linebackers to pull the load without Manu, who likely won't play again until the season-ending Oregon game, followed by a bowl outing, which will keep him in line with the eligibility requirements.
Manu earlier took it one step further by suing the NCAA to be able to play the final nine games this season without restriction, citing medical hardship, and then play a full season in 2026. Yet the governing body didn't respond to him, making everything moot.
Now comes sophomore wide receiver Audric Harris, who has a similar yet very different redshirt scenario.
Harris played as a reserve receiver in the first three games this fall, then chose to pursue redshirt status to preserve three years of eligibility, and sat out six consecutive games.
This past Saturday, however, with injuries sidelining starters Denzel Boston and Raiden Vines-Bright, the Husky coaching staff called on Harris to help fill the void. And he did -- catching 2 passes for 90 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown reception in a 49-13 victory over Purdue.
What's different from Manu is this: the Huskies presumably have lost all three of their original starting receivers and are real thin at that position entering Saturday night's game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl and need help.
Harris already has reached the limit of four game appearances and needs to sit out against the Bruins and Oregon in order to preserve another season.
Yet it appears he's needed this weekend, with his coach subtly implying as much as everyone headed for Los Angeles.
"I think he's mulling it over to make the best decision that he feels that he and his family can make," Fisch said of Harris. "I do believe there's great value in playing football and playing in these games and the potential to start in these games."
What should Harris do?
With the Huskies likely without Boston, Vines-Bright and Rashid Williams, he could become a starter for the first time in Pasadena.
Would it be worth it for him to trade in those six missed games on purpose and advance his career as a first-teamer, even if it's only for the UCLA outing and maybe Oregon, before Boston is able to return?
Everyone will know by kickoff what Audric Harris, probably feeling great to take the against the Bruins, intends to do. Best guess he plays.
