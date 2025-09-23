How the Huskies Beat Ohio State 3 Times
It can be done.
A University of Washington football victory over Ohio State has happened before, in fact three times previously in the 12-game series matching these schools stretching over 68 years.
All it took was a green pill at halftime, an epic Jim Lambright pre-game rant and a walk-on linebacker playing like an NFL player he would become later.
While not all were recommended -- or likely legal -- ingredients for a showcase game such as this against one of college football's powerhouse programs, they provided three of the most satisfying wins in Husky football annals.
1966, Washington 38, Ohio State 22
Fifty-nine years ago, a Jim Owens-coached UW team sauntered into Ohio State without much fanfare and shocked the Buckeyes and legendary leader Woody Hayes by dishing out a 38-22 defeat after unleashing running back Donnie Moore in an overtly punishing manner.
Think Jonah Coleman, only shorter and more powerful.
On a rainy afternoon in Columbus, Moore carried the ball 30 times for 221 yards and scored twice before a stunned gathering of 80,241.
The 5-foot-8, 210-pound runner from Tacoma, Washington, didn't lose a yard all day. Running only between the tackles, he went for 20 the first time he touched the ball, for 21 the third time and for 47 and a score the last time. He gained more yards against the Buckeyes than any other opposing back before him.
"We got down and dirty in the trenches," Moore said. "Then we broke their spirits."
Yet he was a physical mess by halftime. In rushing for 114 yards, he had suffered a right hip pointer and a severely sprained ankle. The Buckeyes might have got beat, but they didn't go easy on the UW running back.
Moore needed something to dull all of his pain to take part in the final two quarters and the training staff, operating under much looser guidelines in those days, offered a couple of solutions.
First Moore received an injection in his leg, then was handed a green pill. He took half of what he described as "an upper," or amphetamine.
He went out and ran for another 107 yards.
"They shot me up -- I wanted to play," the bruising halfback recalled. "Then they said, ‘Take this for energy.' "
All of these medicinal treatments got him through the game, yet he paid for it later. On the plane ride home, Moore couldn't relax. His heart raced out of control. He demanded the team trainer counteract his palpitations.
"I said, 'If you don't give me something, I'm going to call the police when we get off this plane,' " he remembered.
Moore was lucky he wasn't arrested in Ohio for what he did to the Buckeyes.
1986, Washington 40, Ohio State 7
This game was over well before it started, thanks to a classic outburst by then defensive coordinator Jim Lambright, who previously was a UW defensive end and later the Huskies' head coach replacing Don James.
All Lambright did was take the field with the players for warm-ups in this season opener and suddenly unleash a fiery directive the players still haven't forgotten to this day.
Adam Cooney was a true freshman offensive lineman from Portland who jogged onto the field for his first Husky game alongside the always live-wire Lambright, unaware what was going to happen next.
As everyone passed the Buckeyes already engaged in pregame stretching, Lambright shouted out orders that everyone heard on both sides.
"There they are, men! There they are!" Lambright screamed. "Pick one out and kick his mother [bleeping bleep]!"
The Huskies ended up with three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a blocked punt by safety Tim Peoples for a touchdown recovery in the end zone by cornerback Tony Zachery. They followed their coach's lead verbatim while apologizing to their mothers for his language.
1994, Washington 25, Ohio State 16
By now, Lambright was in his second season as the Husky head coach after replacing James and he had his guys ready to go. Yet it's not clear if he once more had them picking out Ohio State players to leave sprawled across the Husky Stadium turf.
What's certain is Lambright's staff had to come up with a linebacker who could step in for injured starter Ink Aleaga and hold his own against the Buckeyes, much like Jedd Fisch has to do this week in finding a replacement for the sidelined Buddah Al-Uqdah.
While the Huskies drew a 211-yard rushing effort out of Napoleon Kaufman to nullify Ohio State's Eddie George who had 108 yards, this coming a year before George won the Heisman Trophy, the UW still needed another difference-maker.
That would be linebacker John Fiala, a local kid from Kirkland, Washington, without a scholarship who was inserted into the lineup as a first-time starter. He piled up 10 tackles, including a fourth-down hit on George at the goal line that prevented the great Buckeyes back from scoring and kept his team safely in front.
Fisch's staff might consider getting a hold of Fiala and have him share his secret as this guy who played way over his head against the Buckeyes, at least considering his scholarship status that day, and helped bring home a cherished victory.
