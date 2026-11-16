How UW Has Fared Against Defending National Champs

The college football defending national champion is coming to Husky Stadium next Saturday and the good news is Indiana and the University of Washington will kick off at a decent hour.

Rather than subject everyone to the evening November chill of Montlake, which often has been the case for TV purposes, the Huskies (6-4 overall, 3-4 conference) will host Big Ten royalty with a more comfortable 12:30 p.m. kickoff.

The other encouraging factor approaching this marquee match-up is this will mark the 15th time in its history the UW will take on college football's reigning national titleist -- and the Huskies previously have won three of these meetings.

Just two years ago, Jedd Fisch's first UW team defeated Michigan 27-17 in Seattle some 10 months after these sides played for the national title in Houston and the Wolverines emerged with a 34-13 victory and championship rings.

Kickoff set for this Saturday against Indiana.

12:30 p.m. PT at The Greatest Setting.

🎟️ https://t.co/CzdvmuRazo pic.twitter.com/gmGaHtTPZu — Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 15, 2026

In 1975, in Don James' first season as the UW coach of what would be a legendary career, he gained a lot of traction by having his Huskies beat USC 8-7 in Seattle, this coming after the Trojans won the national title the season before with a 10-1-1 record.

And in 1963, the Huskies handed USC a 22-7 beating at home the season following a Trojans' national title run and 11-0 finish.

Of course, the UW often hasn't had enough firepower to hang with a defending champion, with two glaring examples in particular demonstrating the gap between haves and have-nots.

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In 1948, the Huskies traveled to Notre Dame late in the season to face a team coming off a national championship season and a 9-0 record that consisted of eight blowout wins. The Fighting Irish were nearly as good the second time around by putting a 46-0 beating on the UW and finishing 9-0-1.

In 1921, the UW faced its first defending national champion when it played California in the Bay Area and this was not a memorable outing -- the Golden Bears dished out a 72-3 defeat.

HUSKIES VS. DEFENDING NATIONAL CHAMPS 2025 -- Ohio State 24, at UW 6 2024 -- at UW 27, Michigan 17 2005 -- USC 51, at UW 24 2003 -- at Ohio State 28, UW 9 1975 -- at UW 8, USC 7 1973 -- USC 42, at UW 19 1968 -- at USC 14, UW 7 1963 -- at UW 22, USC 7 1955 -- at UCLA 19, UW 17 1948 -- at Notre Dame 46, UW 0 1933 -- at USC 13, UW 7 1932 -- USC 9, at UW 6 1927 -- Stanford 13, at UW 7 1921 -- at California 72, UW 3

Of their 14 previous encounters with the defending champion, the Huskies have faced USC teams in half of those games.

Eight of these games have been played in Seattle, including the past three and five of the past six.

So now the ninth-ranked Indiana Hoosiers (9-1, 6-1) are headed to town, trying to collect another national title under coach Curt Cignetti, a man with a winning touch.

While a UW loss wouldn't be a surprise, an upset win over Cignetti's latest collection of talent would be such a big deal it would make the Huskies' entire season.