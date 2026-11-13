Husky Stadium Gets New Name in Big-Bucks Deal

At the so-called greatest setting in college football, first the home-field advantage disappeared this season with multiple losses piling up for the local team at the University of Washington's iconic stadium.

Now the name will change from Husky Stadium to Columbia Bank Stadium for at least 10 years, beginning in 2027, in what has been reported to be a $70 million deal -- believed to be the richest corporate sponsorship of its kind. On Thursday, the school's board of regents approved the agreement.

With the college game taken over by an arms race that involves paying players great sums of money and the UW in a continual hunt to locate financial resources, this sort of move was inevitable and not going to face much opposition.

The Huskies and Stanford meet in 2022 in what will be called Columbia Bank Stadium going forward. | Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

“This is a historic long-term partnership for Washington Athletics and the University of Washington,” athletic director Pat Chun said in a news release. “Columbia Bank Stadium will be the most visible expression of the relationship, but the greater opportunity is what we can build together for our student-athletes, students and communities across Washington.

"At a time of extraordinary change in college athletics, partnerships like this help us create sustainable resources, expand opportunities, and continue investing in the people and programs that make Washington special.”

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There is no truth to the rumor that the statue of a preening bronzed Husky dog that greets fans in front of the UW's sprawling football palace will be replaced by one of a Columbia Bank teller counting out bills.

Opened in 1920, the football facility was known as University of Washington Stadium for 50 years before the school reportedly settled on Husky Stadium following the 1970 season -- at the height of the Sonny Sixkiller era, at a time suited for marketing moves.

In more recent seasons, the football playing surface has answered to Alaska Airlines Field, but the airline company chose not to renew its naming rights deal for football but continues to have a naming rights agreement in place for basketball.

In 2015, Alaska Airlines officially put its name on what formerly was known as Hec Edmundson Pavilion as well as the football field, with people begrudgingly acknowledging the newly christened basketball facility but almost never referring to the football field as anything other than Husky Stadium.