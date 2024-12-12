Huskies Add Kansas State Tackle to O-Line Rebuild
The reconstruction of the University of Washington offensive line continued on Thursday with veteran tackle Carver Willis formerly of Kansas State committing to the Huskies -- their second new addition up front since the transfer portal re-opened.
The 6-foot-5, 291-pound Willis from Durango, Colorado, was the starting right tackle for the Wildcats since midway through the 2023 season, opening 18 games overall while appearing in 35. As a sophomore, he was selected All-Big 12 honorable mention.
Wills, who played 696 snaps this season and more than 1,000 in his college career, will skip Kansas State's appearance in the Rate Bowl against Rutgers on Dec. 26 in Phoenix. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
Brennan Carroll, UW offfensive coordinator and line coach, has said the Huskies want their offensive linemen to be mobile -- and Willis more than demonstrated this trait (in the video below) by sprinting nearly 40 yards alongside running back DJ Giddens against Kansas in 2023.
He comes to the Huskies just days after 6-foot-5, 318-pound offensive guard Geirean Hatchett revealed he will be returning to Washington after spending this past season at Oklahoma.
The pursuit of a seasoned player such as Willis might have been the big reason redshirt freshman Kahlee Tafai, who started four games at left tackle, left the Huskies for the portal.
Willis, who gave up just a lone sack this season while helping 8-4 Kansas State rush for 204 yards per game, apparently chose the Huskies over Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska, LSU, Arkansas and others.
He came to Kansas State in 2020 and appeared in four games as a true freshman, one of a handful to see game action that season and the only first-year offensive lineman to do so.
After redshirting in 2021, he played in seven games as a reserve the following season. In 2023, he moved into the starting lineup at midseason for an offensive line that would become a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, which was won by the Huskies.
Willis is the second Kansas State offensive lineman to transfer to the UW in recent seasons, joining tackle Jalen Klemm, who spent 2023 with the Huskies, played in seven games and is now at Arizona State. Willis and Klemm were Wildcats teammates in 2022.
