Huskies' Analyst Reportedly Joining Belichicks as Full-Time DB Coach
Armond Hawkins, a defensive analyst for the University of Washington football team, reportedly will join Bill Belichick's North Carolina staff as a full-time assistant coach and work with the Tar Heels defensive backs, according to several web outlets on Tuesday.
Hawkins, 30, was part of the sizable Arizona contingent of coaches that followed Jedd Fisch to Montlake last winter after spending the 2023 season in Tucson working for him as a defensive analyst and assistant director of recruiting.
He's been steadily moving up through the ranks, paying his coaching dues, with previous support stops at Colorado and USC., and a strong emphasis on recruiting.
A Rancho Cucamonga, California, product, Hawkins played his college football at Idaho, starting 18 of 44 games at cornerback from 2014 to 2017. As a senior, he finished with 45 tackles, 4 pass break-ups and interceptions against Missouri and New Mexico State.
He began coaching in 2020 as a director of high school relations at USC, where his brother Chris had been a decorated defensive back, team captain, All-Pac-12 honorable-mention selection and graduate assistant, and is now in the high school coaching ranks.
Hawkins worked at Colorado for the 2022 season, in which Buffaloes coach Karl Dorrell was fired before it ended, and served as assistant director of high school relations.
He went from Boulder to join Fisch's coaching staff in 2023 and shared in the Wildcats' 10-3 season that ended with a 38-24 win over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.
At North Carolina, Hawkins will reunite with former UW defensive coordinator Steve Belichick and former Huskies in safety Peyton Waters, wide receiver Jason Robinson Jr. and linebacker Khmori House.
