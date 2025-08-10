Huskies Avert Disaster with Hatchett, Have Productive Scrimmage
It was almost as if someone died, which is always the case when a University of Washington football player gets injured.
A half an hour into Saturday night's scrimmage, Husky Stadium got real quiet when starting offensive guard Geirean Hatchett went down, grabbing his right knee in obvious pain. All the energy drained out of the rest of his team.
This brought coach Jedd Fisch onto the field, behind the trainers. Edge rusher Zach Durfee and offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi immediately went to console Landen Hatchett, Geirean's younger brother and the starting center, when the injured sibling was helped to the sideline.
However, all was not lost with the older Hatchett, a sixth-year and lately a practice enforcer when one of his offensive guys gets roughed up. The pall over the team was lifted. A major injury apparently was averted.
After a 132-play scrimmage, Fisch declared it a notably productive ninth workout in fall camp and he seemed to indicate that Geirean Hatchett, who was seen walking around at the end of the evening, would be fine. Walk-on safety Kayden Greene also was helped off the field and then carted to the locker room and might not be so fortunate.
"We stayed healthy," the coach said. "From what I understand, I think we're good all the way around tonight."
If there was a benefit to Hatchett sitting out, people got to see a lot more of freshman John Mills, who along with fellow redshirt freshman Paki Finau and fellow freshman Champ Taulealea pulled first-team scrimmage snaps at the guard positions in the other guy's absence.
A more streamlined Mills, down 15 pounds and a lot closer to his 320 listing on the roster, provided a fearsome image when he and left tackle Carver Willis pulled out and led running back Adam Mohammed around left end for an 11-yard gain.
"He's really got himself in position to compete and play ... He's really got himself stronger," Fisch said of Mills. "It got him in a little bit better condition. I love the way he's running a lot better. He's running faster."
Keeping things fairly simple and had-nosed the Huskies scored six touchdowns over the two-hour workout that ended at 8:40 p.m. -- or what will be midway through the second quarter in the season opener against Colorado State in three weeks. Grady Gross made all three of his field-goal attempts.
The longest scoring play was a 25-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr. to Penn State transfer Omari Evans, who slipped into the right flat uncovered and ran into the end zone untouched. Williams also threw a 1-yard lob to Coleman, a 12-yard toss to sophomore Audric Harris and a 2-yarder to Kevin Green Jr. to get them in the end zone.
Defensively, second-team edge rusher Hayden Moore, the one-time Michigan transfer, had 3 tackles for loss, sophomore Leroy Bryant started ahead of senior Ephesians Prysock at one of the cornerback spots and Prysock blocked a field-goal attempt.
"I thought that was good give and take tonight," Fisch said. "We were able to really compete."
Fifteen players did not take part in the scrimmage, dealing with assorted ailments, but Fisch expects to have 10 of them returning during the coming week.
