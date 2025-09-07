Huskies Beat Up On Big Sky Team The Way It's Expected
The University of Washington football team needed just one play to show UC Davis what was going to happen in Saturday might's game at Husky Stadium.
On that initial snap, edge rusher Jacob Lane came crashing through from the right side to sack quarterback Caden Pinnick before he barely had time to bark out the signals.
Down he went in a heap, with the rest of his team soon to be left sprawled across the artificial surface and badly in need of assistance, as the UW punished the Aggies every which way in taking a 70-10 victory that wasn't meant to be kind.
Not too long ago, the Huskies (2-0) learned this is how you treat a visiting Big Sky team. Unmerciful. Unapologetic. Un-Montana-like.
Jonah Coleman tied a modern-day school record by scoring five touchdowns on runs of 15, 1, 9, 7 and 5 yards as the UW collected its 22nd consecutive home victory, the second longest such streak in the nation behind Georgia, which has won 33 straight in friendly confines.
Coleman shared in this offensive-minded accomplishment with former Husky running backs Hugh McElhenny and Cory Dillon, who hit their five-spots in 1950 and 1996-- before both ended up in the NFL as a Hall of Fame inductee and one who deserves the same treatment.
Playing just over a half, Coleman, a senior from Stockton, California, who seems destined for a pro football career himself, finished with 111 yards rushing on 15 carries. The UW had 324 yards on the ground while piling up 628 yards of total offense.
"We're supposed to do that," Coleman said. "We're a Big Ten team -- we run the ball."
The Huskies also improved their all-time record against Big Sky teams to 22-1. Again no Montana miracles here.
With four Davises on its roster, the UW absolutely pummeled UC Davis, which had no namesakes in uniform. The Aggies (1-1) no doubt could have used a few.
The mismatch began with the Huskies holding UC Davis to a 3-and-out, scoring in three plays (of 27, 18 and 15 yards), treating the Aggies to another 3-and-out and finding the end zone on a zippy 6-play, 70 drive. Coleman's TD total stood at two at that point.
Just six and a half minutes had come off the clock. It got worse. It wasn't a fair fight.
"What I'm most proud of," UW coach Jedd Fisch said, "is we did what we're supposed to do."
After the Aggies' Carter Vargas popped a 35-yard run for some normalcy, the visitors' Hunter Ridley showed plenty of leg in converting a 46-yard field goal, pulling UC Davis within 14-3.
The UW took its time on the next possession, moving 63 yards in a dozen plays for Demond Williams Jr.'s 8-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. Williams stood in the pocket with defenders coming at him from both sides when made a cleve stutter-step move up the middle to find the end zone.
Just nine seconds into the second quarter, the Huskies were up 21-3 and looking for a lot more.
On the next play, the UW got the ball back when cornerback Tacario Davis went fully extended to intercept the ball on his 38. He was shaken up on the play, had to be helped off the field and was replaced by Leroy Bryant, who started at nickelback. Davis didn't play again. The corner, not the team.
A third Coleman touchdown came 11 plays later, with the senior capping off a 62-yard drive by going over the left side on his 9-yarder for six point and a 28-3 advantage.
On this night, the UW defense not only went most of the way without Davis in the secondary, it gave junior defensive tackle Bryce Butler his first start at defensive tackle. Previous starter Anterio Thompson still played up front, though relegated to a reserve role.
Also, Armon Parker, one of the twins, made his long-awaited UW debutat defensive tackle in the second quarter and pulled several snaps.
UC Davis picked up a touchdown on Matteo Perez's 1-yard run near the end of the quarter, capping a 65-yard drive to pull within 28-10, but its sense of progress was short-lived.
Before the half ended, the Huskies scored the next two times they had their hands on the ball.
Coleman got the next drive started with a 24-yard reception, helped by a late hit on Williams, and the running back ended the six-play, 63-yard series with a spin move and a dive into the end zone from 7 yards out. That was TD No. 4.
There was just 2:36 left in the opening half, but time enough for another Husky touchdown.
After a three-and-out, Denzel Boston settled under an Aggies punt, badly faked out a pair of UC Davis tacklers and skipped across the goal line to score on a 78-yard punt return, the UW's first in two seasons.
At halftime, the Huskies were sitting on what should have been a final score of 42-10 but was simply an in-progress moment with another 30 minutes to play.
After the break, Coleman finished off the first drive of the next half by backing into the end zone from 5 yards out for his fifth score and he was done for the night.
"When we play teams, they know how tough we are," he said. "They're going to remember us."
With Coleman watching, freshman wide receiver Dez Roebuck took over the scoring duties, getting his hands on a shovel pass from Williams and racing 53 yards for a third-quarter score and 56-10 advantage.
Back-up quarterback Kai Horton, the Tulane transfer, made his UW debut and he scored on a 10-yard run early int he fourth quarter to push his team over 60 points.
Coleman's understudy, sophomore Adam Mohammed, finished off the point outburst with a 4-yard touchdown run with 3:03 left to play to push the the home team to 70 points. He finished with a career-best 95 yards on 14 carries.
There was no time for him to pick up four more TDs and add his name to the scoring record, but his time could come someday.
The real challenge for the Huskies will be to see if they can extend their home win streak to 23 in a row against a team 10 times better, with defending national champion Ohio State (2-0) coming through Montlake next on September 27.
Maybe Coleman should have saved a touchdown or two for that conference showdown.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: