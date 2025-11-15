Huskies Boston, Azzopardi Ruled Out Of Purdue Game
Leading receiver Denzel Boston and starting offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi were among four University of Washington football players ruled out of Saturday's game against Purdue at Husky Stadium.
The others were offensive tackle Max McCree and edge rusher Isaiah Ward, who had missed several games coming in.
Also, among 10 players as listed as out for the season are defensive tackle Armon Parker and wide receiver Justice Williams, which are new revelations.
Boston, who has 52 catches for 730 yards and 9 touchdowns overall, will miss his first game after starting 22 consecutive since coach Jedd Fisch took over.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior from Puyallup, Washington, was injured on a punt return in last week's 13-10 loss at Wisconsin. He initially was carted off the field and into the locker room, but came back to play again.
The 6-foot-7, 315-pound Azzopardi, another 22-game starter in the Fisch era and a junior from Pacifica, California, had his ankle rolled up on near the opening half of the Wisconsin game and didn't play again.
The 6-foot-6, 302-pound McCree from Kansas City has been out since starting three games at left tackle and getting injured against Michigan.
Ward, a 6-foot-5, 235-pound junior from Ontario, California, started two earlier games, and has sat out the past two.
With news that this Parker is done, his family, which includes his twin brother Jayvon, simply can't shake the injury bug.
The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Armon, after injuries led to him sitting out three full seasons, returned this fall to appear in every game except the last one at Wisconsin and come up with 8 tackles, including a sack.
His brother Jayvon, who doesn't appear on the Big Ten availability list in any capacity, has played only a series against Michigan this season alongside his twin since tearing an Achilles tendon in a 2024 game against Rutgers and getting hurt in practice this fall. The siblings are from Detroit.
Justice Williams, a 6-foot0-4, 212-pound redshirt freshman from Westlake Village, California, is finished for the season since appearing in four games, largely on special teams. He has 2 catches for 28 yards.
There has been no mention by the coaching staff of Williams being injured.
Other players out for the season are wide receiver Rashid Williams, linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah, safety CJ Christian, safety Rahim Wright II, nickelback Dyson McCutcheon, tight end Kade Eldridge, tight end Kade Eldridge and edge rusher Russell Davis II.
Rashid Williams and Al-Uqdah were starters when they were hurt.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: