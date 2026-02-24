4 Huskies Most Worthy of CFB Individual Attention

As spring football creeps ever closer, University of Washington football players are lifting in the weight room, running in the stadium and consulting coaches, trainers and nutritionalists on how to make themselves better.

Leaders are also beginning to emerge for a group coming off a 9-4 season and turning up in most but not all top 25 rankings.

So who are the best Huskies, the ones who seemingly are destined for a lot of attention this coming season, the players who will collect All-Big Ten recognition of some kind, if not consideration for more accolades than that?

In order, we see the following honors candidates: Jacob Manu, John Mills, Alex McLaughlin and Zaydrius Rainey-Sale.

Or shuffle them however you see fit.

Since joining the college ranks at Arizona, the 5-foot-11, 225-pound Manu always has been a high achiever, surpassing whatever anyone has projected for him. Only a knee injury got in the way and cost him half of each of the past two seasons.

In 2026, look for the very determined inside linebacker to return to form of three years ago when he led the Pac-12 in tackles with 116 and was named as a first-team all-conference player.

A full season of Manu will be to know and appreciate how impactful this guy can be for the Huskies on defense. While he appeared in five games last year, he returned to action just 11 months following his season-ending ligament tear and was far from at optimum levels.

Manu should be ready to resume his highly disruptive role. No one on the roster has the accolades he already carries around.

John Mills comes out of his stance at right tackle, looking for somebody to hit. | Dave Sizer photo

Next up is John Mills, the Huskies' 6-foot-5, 340-pound man-child on the offensive line. He's the best of the four returning starters plus incoming 5-star players.

PFF just graded him out as the nation's top freshman blocker from the 2025 season. Greater individual attention should come his way, even All-America rumblings, as everyone gets more acquainted with him. He's hard to hide.

Mills ecently talked about taking a greater leadership role for the Huskies. The 11-game starter as a freshman is a pancake block always waiting to happen.

Alex McLaughlin runs into Illinois receiver Hank Beatty. | Dave Sizer photo

McLaughlin was a first- and second-team All-Big Sky recipient for Northern Arizona and, after transferring, an All-Big Ten honorable-mention selection. it would be safe to assume he'll keep moving up and impressing those who put together all-league teams and the like.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore led the Huskies in tackles with 94, pass break-ups with 6 and defensive touchdowns with 2 -- on 47-yard interception and 59-yard fumble runbacks against Washington State and UCLA, respectively.

With his past credentials and propensity for playmaking, look for McLaughlin to have another well-decorated season.

Finally, there's Rainey-Sale.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound sophomore has the physical ability -- so big and fast -- to pull the spotlight his way, especially working next to the relentless Manu.

Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, coming off a high school knee injury, didn't waste any time in showing he could play as a freshman. | Dave Sizer photo

Similar to his fellow linebacker, Rainey-Sale is coming off just a half season of Husky football after recovering from offseason knee surgery. He showed flashes of brilliance. A full season of him might be amazing to see.

He might be the best NFL prospect of this UW foursome.

