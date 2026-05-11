Huskies Bring Decidedly More Mature Approach to Coming Season

Three years ago, the University of Washington football team, filled with sixth-year seniors, was said to be the oldest in nation.

For the past two seasons, the Huskies been busy rebuilding the roster, using a lot of younger gusyw while trying to rebuild the program.

During recently completed spring football, Jedd Fisch's players gave off a decidedly more mature vibe as they went about their business, mixing old-timers from linebacker Jacob Manu to offensive tadkle Drew Azzopardi with the ready to play young bucks from defensive tackle Derek Colman-Brusa to offensive tackle Kodi Greene.

The days of starting three different players at left tackle not necessarily ready for the assignment -- such as they did in 2024 with Soane Faasolo, Max McCree and Kahlee Tafai -- unceremoniously have come and gone for the Huskies.

Approaching Year 3 under Fisch the UW has 31 regular position players who have started at least one college game somewhere, with 21 of them doing it for the Huskies. That latter number is one player short of an entire starting lineup.

Altogether, these veteran players bring 401 games started to this Montlake team, with 185 of the game-opening assignments coming from guys while they were wearing purple and gold.

Alex McLaughlin has more college starts than any other Husky with 36. | Dave Sizer photo

Three different Huskies have started 30 or more games in senior safety Alex McLaughlin, with 36, with most coming at Northern Arizona; senior linebacker Jacob Manu, with 32, again with most coming from Arizona; and senior offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi, with 30 starts, with all except six starts coming at the UW.

Linebacker Xe'ree Alexander has the unique distinction of starting games for three different college football teams from coast to coast in Idaho, Central Florida and Washington.

Xe'ree Alexander plays linebacker with a lot of confidence. | Dave Sizer phot

Alexander is one of nine Huskies who have started games for at least two programs. He's also one of four UW players with starting experience in the Big Sky Conference totaling 52 assignments.

On top of that, Fisch has younger players ready to become veterans in an immediate fashion.

The UW coach could start up to four younger players for the first time in the coming season in redshirt freshman running back Quaid Carr, redshirt freshman offensive guard Champ Taulealea, plus the aforementioned freshmen in Colman-Brusa and Greene.

Following is the complete list of players with starting experience for the Huskies and elsewhere.

HUSKIES WITH STARTING EXPERIENCE Alex McLaughlin, S, 36 career starts: Northern Arizona 23, UW 13 Jacob Manu, LB, 32 starts: Arizona 27, UW 5 Drew Azzopardi, RT, 30 starts: UW 24, San Diego State 6 Buddah Al-Uqdah, LB, 20 starts: WSU 17, UW 3 CJ Christian, S, 20 starts: all at Florida International Isaiah Ward, ER, 19 starts: Arizona 11, UW 8 Xe'ree Alexander, LB, 18 starts: UCF 7, Idaho 6, UW 5 Geirean Hatchett, OL, 18 starts: UW 17, Oklahoma 1 Kolt Dieterich, OL, 18 starts: all at Sam Houston State Christian Moss, WR, 18 starts: all at Kennesaw State Decker DeGraaf, TE: 16 starts: all at UW Manny Karnley, CB, 16 starts: Virginia 11, Arizona 5 Landen Hatchett, OL, 15 starts: all at UW Demond Williams Jr., QB, 15 starts: all at UW Jacob Lane, ER, 13 starts: all at UW Darin Conley, DT, 12 starts: all at Ball State Logan George, ER, 12 starts: all at Idaho State John Mills, OL, 11 starts: all at UW DeSean Watts, DT, 11 starts: all at Sacramento State Elinneus Davis, DT, 10 starts: all at UW Dezmen Roebuck, WR, 10 starts: all at UW Rahshawn Clark, NB, 5 starts: all at UW Dylan Robinson, CB, 5 starts: all at UW Soane Faasolo, OT, 4 starts: all at UW Rashid Wiliiams, WR, 3 starts: all at UW Rylon Allen-Dillard, S, 3 starts: all at UW Jayden Limar, RB, 3 starts: all at Oregon Kade Eldridge, TE, 2 starts: USC 1, UW 1 Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, LB, 2 starts: both at UW Trey Cooley, RB, 1 start: Lousiville