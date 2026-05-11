Huskies Bring Decidedly More Mature Approach to Coming Season
Three years ago, the University of Washington football team, filled with sixth-year seniors, was said to be the oldest in nation.
For the past two seasons, the Huskies been busy rebuilding the roster, using a lot of younger gusyw while trying to rebuild the program.
During recently completed spring football, Jedd Fisch's players gave off a decidedly more mature vibe as they went about their business, mixing old-timers from linebacker Jacob Manu to offensive tadkle Drew Azzopardi with the ready to play young bucks from defensive tackle Derek Colman-Brusa to offensive tackle Kodi Greene.
The days of starting three different players at left tackle not necessarily ready for the assignment -- such as they did in 2024 with Soane Faasolo, Max McCree and Kahlee Tafai -- unceremoniously have come and gone for the Huskies.
Approaching Year 3 under Fisch the UW has 31 regular position players who have started at least one college game somewhere, with 21 of them doing it for the Huskies. That latter number is one player short of an entire starting lineup.
Altogether, these veteran players bring 401 games started to this Montlake team, with 185 of the game-opening assignments coming from guys while they were wearing purple and gold.
Three different Huskies have started 30 or more games in senior safety Alex McLaughlin, with 36, with most coming at Northern Arizona; senior linebacker Jacob Manu, with 32, again with most coming from Arizona; and senior offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi, with 30 starts, with all except six starts coming at the UW.
Linebacker Xe'ree Alexander has the unique distinction of starting games for three different college football teams from coast to coast in Idaho, Central Florida and Washington.
Alexander is one of nine Huskies who have started games for at least two programs. He's also one of four UW players with starting experience in the Big Sky Conference totaling 52 assignments.
On top of that, Fisch has younger players ready to become veterans in an immediate fashion.
The UW coach could start up to four younger players for the first time in the coming season in redshirt freshman running back Quaid Carr, redshirt freshman offensive guard Champ Taulealea, plus the aforementioned freshmen in Colman-Brusa and Greene.
Following is the complete list of players with starting experience for the Huskies and elsewhere.
HUSKIES WITH STARTING EXPERIENCE
Alex McLaughlin, S, 36 career starts: Northern Arizona 23, UW 13
Jacob Manu, LB, 32 starts: Arizona 27, UW 5
Drew Azzopardi, RT, 30 starts: UW 24, San Diego State 6
Buddah Al-Uqdah, LB, 20 starts: WSU 17, UW 3
CJ Christian, S, 20 starts: all at Florida International
Isaiah Ward, ER, 19 starts: Arizona 11, UW 8
Xe'ree Alexander, LB, 18 starts: UCF 7, Idaho 6, UW 5
Geirean Hatchett, OL, 18 starts: UW 17, Oklahoma 1
Kolt Dieterich, OL, 18 starts: all at Sam Houston State
Christian Moss, WR, 18 starts: all at Kennesaw State
Decker DeGraaf, TE: 16 starts: all at UW
Manny Karnley, CB, 16 starts: Virginia 11, Arizona 5
Landen Hatchett, OL, 15 starts: all at UW
Demond Williams Jr., QB, 15 starts: all at UW
Jacob Lane, ER, 13 starts: all at UW
Darin Conley, DT, 12 starts: all at Ball State
Logan George, ER, 12 starts: all at Idaho State
John Mills, OL, 11 starts: all at UW
DeSean Watts, DT, 11 starts: all at Sacramento State
Elinneus Davis, DT, 10 starts: all at UW
Dezmen Roebuck, WR, 10 starts: all at UW
Rahshawn Clark, NB, 5 starts: all at UW
Dylan Robinson, CB, 5 starts: all at UW
Soane Faasolo, OT, 4 starts: all at UW
Rashid Wiliiams, WR, 3 starts: all at UW
Rylon Allen-Dillard, S, 3 starts: all at UW
Jayden Limar, RB, 3 starts: all at Oregon
Kade Eldridge, TE, 2 starts: USC 1, UW 1
Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, LB, 2 starts: both at UW
Trey Cooley, RB, 1 start: Lousiville
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Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.