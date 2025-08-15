Huskies' Coleman Has An Honest Answer For Everything
it's usually fruitless to ask a college football player about goals, specifically about reaching certain stat levels. Often the pat answer comes out quicker than a pulling guard. Back on his heels, an individual immediately will tell you he's taking things play by play, game by game, or just letting everything unfold on the field.
Now Jonah Coleman can do some of that, too, but the beauty of the University of Washington's starting senior running back is he'll give you an honest answer every time, and then maybe slide into a protective mode to insure he still comes off humble.
During spring football, the 5-foot-9, 223-pound Coleman was asked whether he would have been chosen had he entered the 2025 NFL Draft.
Usually when a guy delays declaring for the draft, it's because he was told he wasn't going to get selected, or taken high enough, and he changes the subject.
Not Coleman.
"i'm good enough to get drafted," he said emphatically in April. "I would say yes."
Now comes a new football season, this after Coleman rushed for 1,053 yards behind a subpar offensive line.
On Friday, he was asked if 1,500 yards rushing wasn't a more realistic goal considering he now has a veteran line and maybe the fastest quarterback in the college game directing things.
Coleman did not disappoint.
"I would say so," he acknowledged of the 1,500 yards proposed to him before shifting into a disclaimer stance, "but I haven't really been feeding into personal goals during camp."
Rather than treat a stats discussion as something poisonous, he made ended up making it sound genuine.
"Stats and things happen when you're having fun and you're just being the best teammate you can possibly be," he said..
Then it was back to something a little protective just for the sake of showing he's a leader without a discernible ego.
" I've got my own personal goals, but it's obviously not about me, it's about the team," he said.
Through 14 fall practices. the coaching staff has gone to great lengths to insure sure he gets his work in, while at the same time making him watch more scrimmage plays than he'd like in order to be fresh for the coming season.
On Friday, he looked like he was headed for more of the same idle time when the scrimmage plays began.
At first, he stood on the sideline with an arm good-naturedly draped around offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty. When starting quarterback Demond Williams Jr. came off the field. Coleman made sure to chat him up.
Then, all of a sudden, Coleman was a busy man.
He took a handoff and went up the middle, cut to his left and then showed his new and improved open-field speed with a 40-yard burst to the end zone.
Coleman next caught a few passes, turned in a couple of short runs and he was finished for the day,
Meeting with media members, he learned that running-backs coach Scottie Graham had compared the Husky rushers and their running styles to different models of cars. For instance, the coach likened redshirt freshman speedster Jordan Washington to a Ferrari.
Graham mentioned other autos, too, but didn't specifically link one to his veteran running back, leaving the Coleman to christen himself after a vehicle a little less flashy.
Whether it's about cars or yards or the draft, he always gives you an honest answer.
"I guess I'm the Range Rover then," Coleman said. "There's nothing wrong with a Range Rover."
