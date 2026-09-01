Huskies Could Make Change From Late Nickel Battle

Jedd Fisch was asked about the three University of Washington freshmen football players who have been designated as starters for Sunday's season opener against Washington State, and the Husky coach felt the need to correct his inquisitor.

"I have more than three first-year players who are going to play," he interjected.

While Fisch said play, not start, the insinuation was there that freshman Jeron Jones could get on the field at nickelback before returning starter Rahshawn Clark, bringing the freshman starters up to four, three on defense alone.

"It's a tight one," defensive coordinator Ryan Walters confirmed of the Jones-Clark competition going down to the wire before the first game.

The three previous freshmen promotions for offensive tackle Kodi Greene, defensive tackle Derek Brusa-Colman and edge rusher Ramzak Fruean were instantaneously promoted by the Husky head coach.

This nickel battle, however, seems to have snuck up on everyone else, especially since Clark closed out last season as a five-game starter.

However, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Jones impressed his coaches with his work at both cornerback and nickel, and thus launched himself into the competition to start immediately, as well.

Jeron Jones waits for a Spring Game play to begin. | Dave Sizer photo

"They're both good at certain things," Walters said of Clark and Jones. "They're both different. Both have a good understanding of what we're trying to get done at that position, so it's been fun to watch them battle it out."

If anyone was at a disadvantage, the 6-foot, 200-pound Clark dealt with offseason shoulder surgery and was limited in spring ball, enabling Jones and other freshman corners in Elijah Durr and Ksani Jiles to draw more first- and second-unit reps than they normally might have.

In fall camp, Jones bounced between corner, replacing injured starter Dylan Robinson, and nickel, where Clark had made it his domain late last season.

Rahshawn Clark celebrates his first interception that came against Illinois. | Dave Sizer photo

Clark from Seattle appeared in a dozen games in 2025 and finished with 21 tackles, which included 2 tackles for loss and a sack, and he intercepted passes against Illinois and Boise State, broke up two more throws and he came up with a fumble recovery.

"I think it's a situation where Jeron had an unbelievable camp and Rahshawn continues to get better and better and better, and the two of them are battling pretty good," Fisch said, making sure to give props to each player.

While the coach wasn't tipping his hand on who might win the nickel job, he nonetheless is encouraged by the competition.

"We'll see on Sunday who goes first when we send five DBs out there," he said. "I would expect to see a lot of football from both of those guys."