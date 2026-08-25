Pair of Huskies Receive All-Freshmen Attention

Word of the budding young talent accumulating in Montlake is beginning to circulate through the college game, with a pair of newcomers on the University of Washington football team turned up on a preseason freshman All-America team.

On Tuesday, On3 included offensive tackle Kodi Greene and cornerback Jeron Jones among its 22 first-year players singled out as elite players with the season about to unfold.

The thing about it is this website might have omitted the UW freshman poised to make the biggest impact in speedy edge rusher Ramzak Fruean, who will make his first start against Washington State in the Apple Cup on Sept. 6, according to UW coach Jedd Fisch

"We've got a lot of playmakers and a lot of guys who are going to make a difference, starting with No. 11, Ramzak," Fisch said recently.

For now, Greene and Jones can bask in the preseason attention supplied by On3, with the Huskies possibly starting as many as three freshmen against WSU and another one fully capable.

Defensive tackle Derek Colman-Brusa, Fruean and Greene each are expected to open the season as starters, while Jones has been a starting corner for much of fall but should give way to second-year player Dylan Robinson, back from an injury, as the first-teamer against the Cougars.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Greene was put with the No. 1 offense once spring ball began, and now has 15 spring and 15 fall practices behind him without interruption at left tackle, which is often referred to as the NFL's money position.

He has the size and athleticism to excel right away as he gets his much-anticipated UW career under way.

Jeron Jones changes direction in a spring cornerback drill. | Dave Sizer photo

As for Jones, he has at least 10 Husky fall practices as a No. 1 cornerback, filling in for Robinson, the projected starter who is expected to return to active duty this week.

Coming in a hurry, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Fruean isn't on this list, but he could turn up with all sorts of accolades when the media gets wise to the rusher with elite speed and his potential to be be disruptive player.

Colman-Brusa, similar to Greene, has started all or nearly all of the Huskies' fall practice with no obvious setbacks.

With so many freshmen ready to play and getting noticed by outside interests, the Huskies look to use a handful of ready-to-play newcomers this season to their benefit and be fairly well-stocked for the future.