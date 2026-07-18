Huskies' Flores No Doubt Likes Being Front and Center

Jake Flores was just minding his own business, trying out a new position during University of Washington spring football, when everything changed in an instant.

Temporary starting center Geirean Hatchett, subbing in for his injured brother Landen, walked off the field holding his right elbow near the end of the second practice and he was done for the rest of the month.

With no Hatchetts to hike the ball in April, Flores, just a redshirt freshman, quickly was summoned to take over as the No. 1 center, a tall order for such a young player.

By all accounts, the 6-foot-5, 305-pounder from Mission Viejo, California, held up well with the advanced responsibility given him.

"Look at a guy like Flores, who wasn't a center in high school, and he's taken every single rep with the ones in spring," Husky coach Jedd Fisch said. "It's pretty cool that he's been able to do that."

Jake Flores (78) was the UW's No. 1 center for the final 13 spring practices. | Dave Sizer photo

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

Flores had been a guard and a tackle in Southern Calfornia for JSerra Catholic High School, the same place that previously sent Nick Harris and Luke Wattenberg, eventual highly decorated Husky centers, to Montlake and then on to the NFL.

“I thought he’s come in and done a fantastic job, because of the room, and because of how he prepares,” offensive-line coach Michael Switzer said of Flores. "He’s a very astute, smart guy. I think he can play center.”

It was great to be back home and back @JSerra_Football today! Always great to get a workout in with @pat_harlow , thanks coach! pic.twitter.com/AqECS0NMm7 — Jake Flores (@JakeFlores2025) May 15, 2026

Rather than remain buried on the depth chart, which is the fate for most young offensive linemen initially, Flores became a spring storyline by getting a crash course on the new position.

He worked hand in hand with Landen Hatchett, who was recovering from wrist surgery, to learn a role that someday could be his as a starter.

Jake Flores stepped in at center for the UW after both Hatchett brothers were out with injuries. | Dave Sizer photo

As it turned out, the incumbent and the apprentice shared their impressions of the position, which proved beneficial to each.

"With him getting thrown in, it's been cool learning about my game through him, things I learned over the years," Hatchett said. "He does some things that I really like that I want to add to my game. It goes back and forth."

What he's done: As a high school senior, Flores drew all-state attention as an offensive guard and was recruited as such. He spent the 2025 season with the Huskies in that role and drew his only game snaps at left offensive guard, replacing John Mills at the end of the LA Bowl against Boise State.

Starter or not: Once Hatchett leaves following this season or after 2027 -- he gained a season of eligibility with the five-for-five rule change if he wants it -- Flores should be in line to replace him. He's considered a highly technical player. Currently, he needs to gain more strength to be able to hold down the position on a full-time basis.