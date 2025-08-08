Huskies Have 7 Linemen Still in Running for Starting Jobs
A year ago, University of Washington offensive linemen were either injured, ineligible or inexperienced at the Big Ten level heading into the season.
Three weeks from the upcoming opener against Colorado State, the Huskies appear set with veteran starters at the two tackle spots and at center -- left to select only a pair of No. 1 guards before getting into game-week preparation.
Rather than find whomever just happens to be available at the moment such as last season, the UW has players with solid credentials, knees and attitudes in the mix.
For instance, returning right tackle starter Drew Azzopardi recently led running back Jonah Coleman around the right end and absolutely demolished a helpless defender with a crushing block -- a level of physicality not seen from anyone up front in a purple shirt in 2024.
While the Huskies previously lacked leadership before because they relied on such young and untested players up front, Kansas State transfer Carver Willis has stepped up and assumed a tone-setting role.
The 6-foot-5, 304-pound senior is the one who's taken it upon himself to quell hot-tempered situations among overemotional teammates in fall camp. He's a proven talent after starting for two seasons in the Big 12, 19 games in all. He's made the move from right tackle to left in Montlake without much trouble at all.
"I'm way more comfortable," Willis said. "Pass sets are feeling a lot better. Footwork has come a long way."
Coming off a knee injury in 2024, Landen Hatchett wasn't able to start for the Huskies until the seventh game last season -- and it came at left guard, not snapping the football -- and he finished with six game-opening assignments in all at three line positions.
The 6-foot-2, 320-pound junior is finally fit again while manning his natural center position and he's a player who's strong and athletic at his spot and he could be an honors candidate before he's done in his career.
"Moving to a leadership role has been real comfortable for me," Hatchett said. "I felt like last year I took it on a little bit already, but I was in a different situation with my knee."
Azzopardi is the only returning full-time starter after opening all 13 UW outings last season, like Willis holding down 19 No. 1 game assignments in all including his previous time at San Diego State. At 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, the junior has the size to play in the NFL, he just needs more pancake blocks to get the scouts really interested in him.
"I told him, 'I'm very happy with what you've done, but, hey buddy, there's still a lot more left,' " UW line coach Michael Switzer said.
That leaves the two starting guard spots to fill, where redshirt freshman Paki Finau and Hatchett's brother, Geirean, a sixth-year and 6-foot-4, 306-pound senior, Oklahoma starter and four-game UW starter in 2023, are the leading candidates to date at left guard and right guard, respectively.
However, they've recently had to share their jobs more and more with freshman John Mills and sophomore Zach Henning, who are being given every opportunity to unseat them. Add to that, freshman Champ Taulealea, who is not far behind all of these guards.
The Finau-Mills competition is particularly entertaining because each player has been the top lineman coming into Washington over last year and the one before that.
Mills, at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, has showed he is way advanced for a first-year player while Finau has a 6-foot-5, 310-pound frame that became 40 pounds heavier over the past year and made him a more physical presence.
"John Mills is a little bit of a bigger body, a little more powerful in the run game," Switzer said. "Paki has the experience of being here before. Both of those guys have a unique skill set."
So the Huskies basically are down to seven players in the running for the five spots with about a dozen practices to finalize the guard starters for the Colorado State game. Let the helmet-crunching moments continue.
