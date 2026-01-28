Huskies Turn to Ohio State for Wide-Receiver Help

If you can't beat the Buckeyes, have them join you.

On Wednesday, the University of Washington football team added its third Ohio State player in three seasons, and second during this transfer portal cycle, by reportedly signing redshirt freshman wide receiver Bodpegn Miller, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 196-pound Miller, known as "BP," is a pick-up based all on his intriguing athletic potential -- he didn't appear in any games in his first season at at Ohio State in 2025 after making the conversion from high school quarterback to pass-catcher.

He'll come to the UW with junior edge rusher Logan George, another signee this month who appeared in two games for the Buckeyes last season.

And they will arrive in Montlake two years after the Huskies brought in veteran offensive guard Enokk Vimahi, who became a nine-game UW starter in 2024 after opening just two games in five seasons at Ohio State.

Miller, who's taken a most interesting path to get where he is as a football standout, could be the guy from Columbus who plays and does a lot once he gets on the field for a Husky team in need of some receiving help.

He originally was adopted from Ethiopia by a family in Mansfield, Ohio, where he became a 4-star high school football recruit and is 65 miles north of Ohio State. He has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Washington has signed Ohio State WR transfer Bodpegn Miller, @mzenitz and I have learned for @CBSSports.



Was a Top247 recruit in the 2025 class. https://t.co/FS2Bct7bsy pic.twitter.com/PYwW1HC4SM — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 28, 2026

At Ontario High School, Miller generated more than 10,000 yards of total offense as an elusive, multi-faceted quarterback.

As a senior, he passed for 2,216 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 1,988 yards and 21 scores for a 6-5 team.

As a junior, Miller threw for 2,328 yards and 19 scores and ran for 1,003 yards and 17 TDs for a 12-2 Warriors team.

Bodpegn Miller (8) played quarterback for Ontario High in Mansfield, Ohio. | TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At Ontario, he also was a track man, running the 200-meter dash in 21.95 seconds, and he played basketball.

Miller leaves Ohio State after the coach who recruited him, offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, left to become the head coach for South Florida.

He will enter a UW wide receiver competition headed up by sophomore Dezmen Roebuck, who was the Huskies' second-leading receiver last fall with 42 catches for 560 yards and 7 touchdowns, and junior Rashid Williams, who began the season as a starter for two games before suffering season-ending injuries.

Miller is the second wide receiver out of a dozen players plucked out of the transfer portal by the Huskies, who earlier signed 6-foot-3, 199-pound senior Christian Moss from Kennesaw State.

