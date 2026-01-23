It's A Big Deal: Huskies Offer 400-Pound Southern California Prospect

Audessy "Eazy" Crichton-Maiava lists himself at 6-foot-4 and a rather hefty 400 pounds.

He jumps up to 410, when referenced by 247Sports.

Either way, its four bills and you're playing with Eazy money -- with a weight threshold that's a distinct rarity turning up at any level of football.

If all accounts are accurate, Crichton is an enormous defensive lineman heading into his sophomore season next fall at Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa, California, and he's just getting started as a serious player.

As of Thursday, he held up a scholarship offer from the University of Washington, as well as Hawaii, San Diego State and SMU.

One online analyst referred to the Polynesian player as a "Trench Monster" with "Island Grit."

On Max Preps, no defensive stats showed up for him last season at Cardinal Newman, which finished 11-2.

It's early yet.

Last week, Crichton posted video of him running through drills at his first football camp, which is no doubt where the Huskies and others first encountered him. He's appears to move well for someone his size.

He'll be a continuing conversation piece.

Looking at UW rosters going back 35 years, defensive lineman Morgan Rosborough is the heaviest Husky on record, with the Long Beach, California, product showing up with a 6-foot-6, 382-pound frame for his senior season in 2008.

James Atoe was another Montlake player who could make the scale jump, with the Oregon-produced offensive lineman listed at 6-foot-7 and 381 pounds when he entered his senior season in 2014.

Using up his eligibility last season, Logan Sagapolu was a 6-foot-2, 368-pound defensive tackle when he transferred in from Miami and he slimmed down to 344 for the 2025 season.

"I'm a big cookie guy," he acknowledged. "I had to cut all those out."

Since the Huskies' 1991 national championship team -- when consensus All-America offensive tackle Lincoln Kennedy weighed 325 and was considered huge -- the program has catered to no fewer than 40 players who have checked in weighing 330 or more.

That includes John Mills, who showed up as a freshman last year admittedly pushing 365 pounds on his winter arrival. Mills said he was still packing 342 during the season while starting 11 games as a true freshman.

The most successful extra-large Husky so far has been Vita Vea, who arrived in 2014 as a 6-foot-4, 346-pound freshman defensive tackle from Milipitas, California.

He became a second-team All-America selection in his final season in 2017 and has been a highly decorated NFL player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Vea still lists out at 347 pounds after playing eight NFL seasons, keeping his weight fairly level.

