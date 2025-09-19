Huskies Left To Guess On WSU Quarterback Starter
Word out of Pullman is the line of Washington State starting quarterback candidates for the Apple Cup is so long Drew Bledsoe was spotted sneaking into the back of it, convinced he has a final year of eligibility left while channeling an overnight snow storm.
For Saturday's game, it's everybody and his frat brother trying to take over the Cougars' play-calling reins against Jedd Fisch's University of Washington football team, leaving the Huskies guessing on what to do for defense.
"It's certainly unique the fact they played three quarterbacks in the game. ... We have to have a plan for all three, certainly a plan for the two different types of quarterbacks," Fisch said of WSU's previous outing, a disastrous 59-10 loss at North Texas.
Said new Cougars coach Jimmy Rogers, "It's an unideal situation."
For the Huskies, he'll choose from among three-game Cougars starter Jaxon Potter, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound sophomore from Huntington Beach, California; run-minded Julian Dugger, a 6-foot-3, 208-pound redshirt freshman transfer from Pittsburgh; and Zevi Eckhaus, a 6-foot, 209-pound senior and one-time Bryant transfer from Culver City, California.
It was so much easier when the Cougars just tossed the football to John Mateer and let him unwind.
Potter played behind Mateer and Eckhaus last season and won the starting job, led the Cougars to victories over Idaho and San Diego State, and then threw three first-half interceptions at North Texas to put everything back into competition.
In a 36-13 win over San Diego State, Potter showed he could get things done by completing 28 of 42 passes for 257 yards and 3 touchdowns, with a pair of interceptions.
He came completely undone in the road game last weekend.
"Potter has to improve his decision-making," the WSU coach said.
Dugger, who scored on a 3-yard touchdown run against San Diego State and is a left-hander, has thrown just one pass in a game so far and he fumbled the ball away at North Texas.
"Julian has to progress his decision-making process as far as not just premeditating his throws," Rogers said.
Eckhaus, a drop-back passer similar to Potter, got the call to start last year's Holiday Bowl against Syracuse when Mateer entered the transfer portal. In the 52-35 loss, he hit on 31 of 43 passes for 363 yards and 3 scores, and ran for a fourth touchdown, so he's capable.
He's more of a dual threat than the other two and could be the guy when the starter is revealed at kickoff for the Apple Cup.
"Zevi obviously, [there's] some decisions there. He has to hit those open throws," Rogers said. "But as far as his command of the offense, it's there. His leadership is there, his work ethic is there."
The Huskies will just have to wait and see who they get. It won't be Bledsoe.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: