Huskies Make a Valid Point -- They Know How to Score
Yes, it's early yet in the season, but the University of Washington football team has absolutely worn out the end zone in two outings.
As College Football Alerts provides below, the Huskies currently are tied for fifth in the nation in scoring, averaging 54 points a game.
That trails only USC (66), Texas Tech (64.5), Oregon (64) and Texas (58.5) and ties the UW with Arkansas and Florida State.
It's a byproduct of having three offensive dynamos in sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr., senior running back Jonah Coleman and junior wide receiver Denzel Boston, plus an upgraded offensive line. Coleman leads the nation with 7 rushing touchdowns.
It's also every reason why FBS and FCS teams simply don't belong on the same football field together, but that's not going to change.
This past Saturday night, the UW scored every time it got its hands on the football in a free-wheeling 70-10 victory over way overmatched UC Davis.
"Nine drives, nine touchdowns," Husky coach Jedd Fisch noted of his offense on Monday, not including Denzel Boston's punt runback for a score.
As the competition gets tougher, of course, all of those numbers for everybody surely will shrink considerably. The Huskies' next two opponents are a step up in Washington State and Ohio State. Yet the overinflated stats are entertaining to look at right now.
Over a full season, the UW has enjoyed its most prolific scoring output with 585 points over 14 games in 2016, good for a 41.7 average. Chris Petersen's team put up 70 points on Oregon, 66 on California and 59 on Idaho.
The Huskies also scored 540 and 516 points in 2023 and 2022 using the DeBoer/Grubb offense triggered by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., averaging 36 and 39.6 points, respectively, over 15 and 13 games.
Don James' 1991 national championship team averaged 38.4 points per outing, scoring 461 in a dozen games.
In 2013, the last season of Steve Sarkisian's coaching reign, the UW averaged 37.9, putting up 493 points in 13 outings.
Conversely, the Huskies scored a program-low 68 points for coach Jimmy Phelan in 1938, a 7.5 average, over a minimum nine-game season, and just 78 points in 1954, a 7.8 average, for Johnny Cherberg in 10 outings.
